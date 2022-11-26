Union Pulls Shocker To Beat No. 1 Seed Bishop Canevin To Win WPIAL Class A Championship

PITTSBURGH — A herculean defensive performance by Union led the No. 10 seed Scotties to a 26-0 upset over No. 1 Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class-A championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium. It’s the first time since 1959 that the Scotties have won a WPIAL title.

Two rushing touchdowns by quarterback Braylon Thomas and two defensive touchdowns were enough for Union to take down the defending WPIAL Class-A champions. The Scotties forced a whopping four turnovers and pitched a shutout against the high-powered Bishop Canevin offense. Coming into the WPIAL final, the Crusaders averaged 41.8 points per game.

Union struck first, as Thomas scrambled for a 6-yard touchdown to put the Scotties up 8-0 with 2:46 left in the first quarter. Thomas found Grayson Blakley in the end zone for the two-point conversion. The Scotties got a couple of sacks on Bishop Canevin’s prior possession, which granted Union great field position at Bishop Canevin’s 32-yard line following the punt.

