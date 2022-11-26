Read full article on original website
One arrested after shots fired at convenience store
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested this weekend after an incident at a DK store led to shots fired. 21-year-old Luiz Miguel Espinoza Galindo has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to the Midland Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, officers responded to the DK store in […]
Texas parents accused of fatally strangling 8-year-old malnourished son
ODESSA, Texas (TCD) -- A 29-year-old woman and her 33-year-old husband were arrested after an 8-year-old boy was reportedly strangled to death. According to court documents cited by KMID/KPEJ-TV, on Nov. 5, Ector County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 2000 block of North Huntington regarding an unresponsive child. Odessa Fire Rescue was reportedly already on the scene when deputies arrived, and they were rendering aid to the little boy.
43-Year-Old Pulido Clavel Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110 around 8:34 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2022.
MPD searching for three suspects in HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three suspects accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on October 25, and again on November 5, the man and two women pictured below allegedly stole approximately $1,100 worth of meat from United Supermarket and HEB. The trio […]
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in Midland County after a crash occurred on November 24. It involved two vehicles and happened on FM 307 at CR 1110 at 8:34 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-150 was at the stop sign facing...
Victim in deadly September RV fire identified
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed in a deadly RV fire in September has been identified as 54-year-old Quentin David Norman, the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed. On September 7, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with Odessa Fire Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a […]
Ector County Felony Dispositions: Nov. 21, 2022
Nov. 21—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated. ASSAULT. Damian Andres Reyes, 22, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 on...
Medical examiners identify man found dead after Ector Co. RV fire
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the man they found dead in an RV following a fire back in September. Crews initially responded to the fire on Conger Road early in the morning on Sept. 7, 2022. A person's remains...
Man sentenced to 18 years after guilty plea
Nov. 20—A 37-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter in Ector County District Court. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Villarreal was traveling north on U.S. Highway 385 on Sept. 16, 2018, when he crossed the center median and struck Federico Castillo, 58, and Suzana Castillo, 57, head-on.
Parks Legado in Odessa host Christmas Tree Market
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Christmas Tree Market has something for everyone to take home and decorate for Christmas. The market sells Christmas trees, wreathes, garland and poinsettias and all proceeds go directly towards the Permian High School Band. The Christmas Tree Market started in 2018 with Parks Legado partnering...
Midland Shop Hop returns for the fourth year
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event consisted of nine local businesses (Perch, Shop Estilo, Rustic Windmill, Far West Coffee, Noteable, The Canopy, Sgt. Peppers, Velvet Mesquite Designs, Bird Box, and Posh Ponywhere) where shoppers had the opportunity to go from store to store. Owner of Perch and originator of Midland...
Is the national tree shortage affecting the Permian Basin?
ODESSA, Texas — The Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market took place today at the Parks Legado Town Center. “This is our fourth year, I believe, selling Christmas trees for Midland and Odessa," Vice President of Permian Band Booster Brett Hazenstab said. "It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the kids out here to get some work done and provide a nice Christmas tree and fresh Christmas trees from Wisconsin for the community.”
'Black Friday' in full swing at Midland Park Mall
MIDLAND, Texas — It’s that time of November where people stop eating their Thanksgiving meals and start looking for those Black Friday Deals. "So Thanksgiving, usually in the evening," said shopper Kandra Harper. "We all sit down and we all plan out our Black Friday shopping. We're all together, but we make a big deal on Friday."
Where can you go to get warm as Midland sees cold weather?
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Salvation Army plans on giving a helping hand to those in need of a warm place this season. Not too long ago the Midland Salvation army received a donation of 100 cots by Emergency Management. This means that they can accommodate more people during...
Occidental Petroleum investing heavily in low carbon future
Occidental Petroleum may be one of the dominant oil and gas producers in the Permian Basin, but the company envisions a low-carbon future. The company has established a low-carbon business unit and is investing heavily in building a Direct-Air Capture plant in Ector County, the first of a number of such plants Occidental plans for the Permian Basin and elsewhere in its operations.
