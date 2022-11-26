Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
3 Kahoka teens injured after ejected in crash
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Three teenage boys from Kahoka, Mo., were injured in a single SUV accident early Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m., the teens were traveling eastbound on Route H about two miles west of Winchester when their Isuzu Trooper ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and ejected all three boys, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
khqa.com
Businesses continue to fill rural community
CAMP POINT, IL (KHQA) — Many businesses in rural communities were impacted first by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they are facing challenges with inflation forcing stores to close. "A lot of these little towns do need a little bit more businesses to come in, and sometimes it is hard,"...
khqa.com
Santa returns to Quincy Town Center
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Town Center was alive with Christmas cheer on Friday as the mall and guests welcomed Santa back to his ice castle. The event kicked off with dancers from Vancil’s Performing Arts Center, donned in Santa hats, elf costumes, and sparkles to the nines. They performed solo and in groups as well, bringing wide array of Christmas songs.
khqa.com
Shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two years post the global coronavirus pandemic and post federal stimulus money, small businesses have begun to feel the effects the pandemic has on the economy. As inflation grows, many owners have high hopes for profits to come through this holiday season. “Small business Saturday...
Comments / 0