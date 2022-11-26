Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff
Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
Matt Rhule Names 2 Reasons He Took Nebraska Job
Shortly after Nebraska announced that Matt Rhule will become its new head coach, he appeared on ESPN's "College GameDay" to discuss the next chapter of his career. ESPN's Rece Davis asked Rhule what led to him accepting the Nebraska job. Not only does Rhule miss coaching football, he has a...
Report: Matt Rhule Is Making A Big Hire At Nebraska
Matt Rhule is less than 48 hours removed from taking over as head coach at Nebraska, but he's already making a big splash. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Rhule is expected to bring Evan Cooper onto his staff, whose coached alongside him at Temple, Baylor and in the NFL. Cooper...
Matt Rhule BREAKING: Baylor Ex Coach Hired by Nebraska
"My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family,'' coach Matt Rhule said, "and we can’t wait to get started.”
FOX Sports
Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach
After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers' next coach and will be introduced...
Report: Matt Rhule, Nebraska agree on $72 million, 8-year contract
Matt Rhule and Nebraska have agreed to an eight-year contract totaling $72 million, per reports. The deal will earn Rhule around $9 million per season, making him one of the highest paid head coaches in college football. Rhule was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers earlier this season...
Penn State set to host transfer wide receiver
Penn State evaluated a number of FCS prospects that went into the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week, and now the Nittany Lions will host a wide receiver for its season finale against Michigan State on Saturday.
Report: Rhule set to hire former Carolina, Baylor defensive assistant
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made a hire, bringing on long-time assistant and former recruiting coordinator Evan Cooper. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reunites Cooper with Rhule. Cooper previously served as an assistant coach under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, but was let go a few weeks after Rhule was fired by the franchise.
Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin For 'BS' Statement On Contract Extension
Paul Finebaum doesn't believe Kiffin's reasoning for not putting the Auburn rumors to rest sooner.
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Believes Rookie Kenny Pickett Is An ‘Upper Echelon B’ Talent
Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl winner and current Fox broadcaster, Terry Bradshaw likes what he sees in the team’s rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. The 1978 NFL MVP joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday to talk about some of the quarterback play around the league and inevitably Cowherd wanted his opinion on the first-year Pittsburgh signal-caller who Bradshaw wanted to see start for Pittsburgh at the beginning of the season.
Penn State bowl possibilities: A week from selection Sunday, where do the Lions stand?
Penn State will not find out its postseason destination until next Sunday. The College Football Playoff committee will release two more sets of rankings. The first reveal comes this Tuesday, and the Lions should be inside the top 10. And, they should remain there once conference champion Saturday concludes and the final top-25 is released on selection Sunday, which this year is Dec. 4.
Michigan State football's suspended players not at Penn State; several others out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan State football traveled a skeleton roster to Beaver Stadium for its regular-season finale against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. Needing one win to get bowl eligible, the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are without a number of key players in the secondary and along the offensive and defensive lines:
Kearney Hub
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Here's what people are saying
"Love the hire," wrote one ESPN commentator. Check out a range of reactions as social media wraps its arms around Nebraska's hire.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule unveils new Twitter avatar fit for HC job of the Huskers
Early on Saturday, Matt Rhule was officially announced as the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule wasted no time unveiling a new Twitter avatar, which shows Rhule pumping his fist while wearing a red Nebraska short-sleeved windbreaker. Rhule most recently coached in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers....
Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness
Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Penn State vs. Michigan State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Michigan State 5-6; Penn State 9-2 A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Last year, Penn State and MSU were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.
CBS Sports
Penn State vs. Michigan State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Last year, Penn State and MSU were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws. You're bound to get...
saturdaytradition.com
KeAndre Lambert-Smith reveals message from QB Sean Clifford following beautiful TD pass in Week 13
Sean Clifford might have another player in a quarterback competition at Penn State. In the second quarter of the 35-16 home Week 13 win over Michigan State, Clifford threw a literal pass to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith where he then launched a pass to a wide-open Theo Johnson for a 48-yard touchdown.
