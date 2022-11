Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District announces the 2022 Recycling Heroes, who have served communities to further recycling in the district. The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District recognizes those organizations, schools, and individuals which have shown excellence in recycling in our community. “We thank each one of these heroes, who support, educate and host recycling locations and all residents who recycle everyday. We salute their dedication to preserving materials, water and energy resources and making the Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District the most beautiful district in all of Ohio,” said Jane Forrest Redfern, Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District Coordinator.

