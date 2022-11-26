‘The Giving Tree’ gives back to the community

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some were out today putting the finishing touches on their Candyland Christmas trees in Johnson City, and that includes a tree that’s for more than just decorations.

Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church is putting up what they’re calling “The Giving Tree.” The tree will have new and free items on it for people to take as needed.

Some of the items on the tree include socks, mittens, gloves, hats, dental items and shampoo.

Tiffany Sapp, Minister of Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church said people in the community are welcome to put stuff on the tree.

“They’ll need to put things in plastic bags to make sure they don’t get wet. But we’d love for this to actually become a community activity,” said Sapp.

Sapp told News Channel 11 the church decided they wanted a tree that could give something back to the community.

“We know that there [are[ a lot of people that are cold, a lot of people that are in need. So we’ve got toiletries, we’ve got hats, socks, underwear, things that people out on the streets might need. And we are really wanting people to come get stuff off of the tree.”

The church has volunteers who will check and restock the tree once supplies are taken.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.