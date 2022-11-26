ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

‘The Giving Tree’ gives back to the community

By Doug Counts, Emily Hibbitts, John Price
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1aFg_0jNsVLbZ00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some were out today putting the finishing touches on their Candyland Christmas trees in Johnson City, and that includes a tree that’s for more than just decorations.

Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church is putting up what they’re calling “The Giving Tree.” The tree will have new and free items on it for people to take as needed.

Watch the full Santa Train: Celebrating 80 Years

Some of the items on the tree include socks, mittens, gloves, hats, dental items and shampoo.

Tiffany Sapp, Minister of Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church said people in the community are welcome to put stuff on the tree.

“They’ll need to put things in plastic bags to make sure they don’t get wet. But we’d love for this to actually become a community activity,” said Sapp.

Businesses at The Mall in Johnson City boom from Black Friday shoppers

Sapp told News Channel 11 the church decided they wanted a tree that could give something back to the community.

“We know that there [are[ a lot of people that are cold, a lot of people that are in need. So we’ve got toiletries, we’ve got hats, socks, underwear, things that people out on the streets might need. And we are really wanting people to come get stuff off of the tree.”

The church has volunteers who will check and restock the tree once supplies are taken.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser

ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has started its annual Give Thanks Campaign, and this year the home for teen girls is asking its donors to provide a bigger donation to offset the rising costs of the ministry. Melissa and Ron Marvel, directors of services and ministry development said “rising costs have stretched our resources and energies, but we are as committed during these difficult times to share the gospel and help at-risk children and their families.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Johnson City lights up Christmas Trees in Founders Park

Editor’s Note: Due to technical issues, the tree lighting ceremony was unable to be streamed. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday evening Johnson City lit up Christmas Trees at both King Commons and Founders Parks. 160 trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and non-profits were there as part of the Candyland Christmas event.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Great-grandmother raising four children under 17

KINGSPORT — Virginia Long was a young mother when she first turned to the Salvation Army for assistance. Now, three generations and more than 30 years later, she finds herself there yet again — this time to help make Christmas a little brighter for her great-grandchildren. The 72-year-old...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Small Business Saturday brings community together

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) –Small Business Saturday is an important time for businesses to stay on top of their sales, but it also brings the community closer together. “We’re enjoying the revival of downtown Johnson City, visiting all of the new shops that we’re surprised to find down here,” said Rack Cross as he shopped […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Mill Spring Makers Market to host Holiday Makers Faire

Christmas is coming to Jonesborough. While the town is planning a series of events throughout the Christmas season, one special event will be returning this year. The Holiday Makers Faire will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, hosted by Jonesborough’s Mill Spring Makers Market, features over 50 of the region’s best artists, craftsmen, and makers, complete with live demonstrations, music, and food.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Salvation Army asks for the public’s help going into holiday season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the holiday season approaching, the Salvation Army is asking for your help. The Salvation Army has several events and programs that are underway or soon to begin. The organization will host a Thanksgiving meal later this week. Next week, the annual kettle-a-thon fundraiser will take place. Meanwhile, the Red […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

One Acre Café hosts ninth annual Thanksgiving community event

JOHNSON CITY, TN – On Wednesday, One Acre Cafe in Johnson City hosted its ninth annual Thanksgiving community event. The cafe began preparing for the meal in September. With help from employees, volunteers, and the community, the cafe was able to pull off another successful event. They provided a Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of people, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Hound Dogs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The food truck ‘Hound Dogs’ based out of Johnson City does it all. “We do regular hot dogs, make your own with mustard, chili, and onion, but what sets us apart is that we do a lot of the specialty hot dogs like The Rocky Top, The Volunteer, The Hound […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Crockett students give back to bus drivers for Thanksgiving

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some local students took it upon themselves to give back this Thanksgiving in the form of goodie bags to their bus drivers. Members of the David Crockett High School Civinettes club organize a service project each year, and this time around they decided to create gifts for each bus driver serving […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

KCS Palmer Center shares ‘Thankful Meal’ with students

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, family and staff at Palmer Early Learning Center sat down for a free holiday ‘Thankful Meal’ on Tuesday. The Palmer Center is a Kingsport City Schools facility that provides education to 3-year-old students with special needs, pre-K students and 5-and-under students. On Tuesday morning, all of their classes sat down […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Community Heroes: Charlie Lawson dedicated his life to music, serving

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — This week’s Community Hero made beautiful music for people who were often under a lot of stress. Before his death, Charlie Lawson was a longtime volunteer at Bristol Regional Medical Center. His gift of music calmed and inspired many. 93-year-old Volunteer Charlie Lawson loved sharing his gift of music. He volunteered […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Local shoppers say Black Friday a success

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Though Black Friday has wrapped up, holiday shopping is now in full swing. Some shoppers hit The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee to snag deals in one of the biggest sales of the year. “We wanted to stop off and see what kind of bargains we could find at some of the […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Small Business Saturday in Kingsport draws customers

KINGSPORT — Small businesses across the Model City and the nation tried to use Small Business Saturday 2022 as a way to boost sales in an uncertain economy. The day came, however, amid a post-pandemic retail landscape with inflation and an apparent shift of Black Friday shopping from in-person to online, according to multiple national media reports.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton ice rink opened on Saturday

ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means that temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet-by-50 feet.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Small Business Saturday set for this weekend

KINGSPORT — The annual celebration to help and shop hometown businesses is set for Saturday. Small Business Saturday will be held for the 12th year, and it’s an important event for many local shops, artisans and crafters.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman dead after Greeneville fire

When crews arrived at the home, they found a fire blazing from a window in the front right corner. Non-profit hopes to help protect East Tennessee K-9s The vests for K-9 Ryker, K-9 Tuko, and K-9 Raven costs $2,600 each and the non-profit asked for assistance from the community to help raise the remaining funds needed.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy