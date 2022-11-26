Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Michigan St. 78, Portland 77
PORTLAND (5-4) Sjolund 5-7 0-0 15, Wood 2-8 2-2 7, St. Pierre 2-5 1-1 5, Perry 1-6 0-0 3, Robertson 5-16 4-4 16, Applewhite 5-7 5-5 16, Gorosito 3-8 0-0 9, Vucinic 3-4 0-0 6, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-12 77.
WVNews
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103
PHILADELPHIA (133) T.Harris 10-14 3-3 25, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 3-6 3-4 9, Melton 5-12 0-0 11, Milton 10-13 6-6 29, Champagnie 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 4-9 0-1 9, Reed 6-6 0-0 12, Korkmaz 6-7 2-3 17, House Jr. 5-8 8-10 19, Lee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-77 22-27 133.
WVNews
Ohio 72, Alabama St. 58
ALABAMA ST. (1-7) Coleman 0-1 1-2 1, Posey 3-5 0-0 6, Knox 2-8 0-0 4, Madlock 4-14 2-2 11, Range 10-16 1-2 26, Anderson 2-7 0-0 4, O'Neal 2-6 0-0 4, McCoy 0-3 0-0 0, McCray 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 24-65 4-6 58.
WVNews
Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115
DALLAS (115) Finney-Smith 5-9 1-1 13, Hardaway Jr. 2-8 0-0 6, Powell 1-1 2-4 4, Dinwiddie 8-13 3-3 22, Doncic 10-20 4-9 27, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Kleber 2-3 0-0 6, Wood 8-17 3-4 21, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Campazzo 1-1 0-0 3, J.Green 2-3 3-4 8, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 16-25 115.
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 114, Indiana 100
INDIANA (100) Hield 3-14 3-4 10, Smith 8-14 4-4 23, Turner 3-9 2-3 9, Haliburton 6-16 0-0 15, Nesmith 1-7 0-0 2, I.Jackson 1-5 6-6 8, Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Bitadze 2-2 1-2 5, Mathurin 4-11 0-0 9, Brissett 0-3 1-2 1, K.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 6-10 2-2 14. Totals 36-94 19-23 100.
NBA wife blasts Charlotte Hornets, claims team downplayed the severity of Gordon Hayward’s injury
Gordon Hayward's agent told ESPN that his client had suffered a fractured left shoulder, but Hayward was ruled out of a game with what the Hornets labeled a "shoulder contusion."
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
WVNews
Miami 106, Atlanta 98
MIAMI (106) C.Martin 8-12 2-2 20, Strus 6-15 0-0 16, Adebayo 13-20 6-6 32, Herro 3-13 5-5 11, Lowry 2-9 4-4 9, Cain 0-0 0-0 0, Highsmith 0-3 0-0 0, Dedmon 6-7 0-2 13, Smith 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 40-82 17-19 106.
WVNews
Arizona St. 76, Alcorn St. 54
ALCORN ST. (3-4) Kendall 1-14 5-6 7, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Joshua 2-10 2-5 6, Pajeaud 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 3-11 1-2 7, Thorn 7-11 0-0 19, Brewton 5-17 3-4 13, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, S.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-70 11-17 54.
WVNews
Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71
OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71.
Three-star EDGE target Brenton Williams commits to the Auburn Tigers
Auburn keeps gaining commits, despite not having a head coach in place.
WVNews
Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123
MEMPHIS (127) Brooks 8-16 4-5 23, Jackson Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, Adams 6-9 4-9 16, Konchar 4-6 1-1 10, Morant 9-20 9-11 27, Clarke 3-7 3-3 9, LaRavia 2-2 0-0 6, Roddy 2-4 0-0 6, Aldama 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 23-31 127.
WVNews
Brooklyn 111, Portland 97
PORTLAND (97) Grant 11-24 2-2 29, Hart 4-8 0-0 9, Nurkic 6-12 5-8 17, Simons 4-14 3-4 15, Winslow 5-10 2-2 14, Watford 3-5 0-0 6, Eubanks 1-1 1-3 3, Little 1-2 2-3 4, S.Sharpe 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-79 15-22 97.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Atlanta's game in Houston on Friday night was an embarrassment. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray let their best-combined performance of the season go too far. The Hawks backcourt began mocking the worst team in the league before blowing a 16-point lead. After the game, Rockets' players rightfully trolled Young on...
WVNews
No. 6 Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84
XAVIER (4-3) Freemantle 6-12 2-2 14, J.Nunge 11-16 1-1 25, Boum 4-11 0-0 10, Jones 8-15 3-3 22, Tandy 2-7 0-0 5, Claude 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 1-1 0-2 2, Craft 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 6-8 84.
WVNews
Bengals' Chase misses 4th straight; Titans center out again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cincinnati will be without wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase after the Bengals scratched the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for a fourth straight game. Chase returned to practice this week with the hip injury that had kept him out the previous three games....
WVNews
Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold has been waiting more than 10 months for another chance to prove he can lead the Carolina Panthers. It finally came on Sunday, and he made the most of it.
WVNews
Bears' Fields out vs. Jets; Siemian hurt, Peterman to start
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields will sit out the Chicago Bears’ game Sunday against the New York Jets, and Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback after backup Trevor Siemian was injured in warmups. With Siemian set to start, the Bears announced about an hour before kickoff...
Box score: Grizzlies 127, Knicks 123
The Memphis Grizzlies played the New York Knicks Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at Madison Square Garden.
FOX Sports
Detroit plays New York on 3-game home skid
New York Knicks (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays New York looking to stop its three-game home slide. The Pistons are 1-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 4-13 record against teams above .500. The Knicks...
Comments / 0