ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Where to buy real Christmas trees in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holiday season is in full swing, and you don’t have to look far for a real Christmas tree. Fortunately for Mississippians, the state is home to dozens of Christmas tree farms. Why choose a genuine Christmas tree over an artificial one? First and foremost, buying a real tree from a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

The switch was flipped on Gulfport Harbor Lights

Alyvia Parker, a 3-year-old from Gulfport who was born with a heart condition, flipped the switch for the harbor lights. Every opening night, it’s tradition the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wish of a local child by having them participate and meet Santa!. Alyvia just recovered from her second open-heart...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Record Store Day produces big turnout in Ocean Springs

Shell casings markers and shattered glass from a car were all left scattered across the pavement following the murder of Chase Lee Galloway, 34, in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Taylor's 6:30 PM Friday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. deputy holiday ride along

Bells are ringing across the Pine Belt as the Salvation Army starts raising money during the holidays. While Thanksgiving Day is normally reserved for family and football, firefighters tackle the day with a business-as-usual approach. Salvation Army offers to-go plates on Thanksgiving. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The Laurel Salvation...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Shrimp boil raises money for families of teens killed in car crash

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier-Vancleave American Legion Post 1992 knows how to put on a shrimp boil. But there is always more to it than providing a platter of tasty seafood -- especially on this day. “The American Legion is all about giving back to the community,” said post commander...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain. McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise. Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian -...
MCHENRY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians excited for Cyber Monday deals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Even though Black Friday is over, it’s not too late for shoppers to get in on those sales online. Cyber Monday is one of the popular shopping frenzy days, and some of the deals are already underway. Some shoppers in the metro said they prefer the online deals Cyber Monday has […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 25-27

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 25-27) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Holiday Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson Readers can expect a marketplace, spelling bee, poetry contest and more. Crusin’ on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

Ocean Springs man gunned down at local bar

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In what police are describing as a “domestic-related event,” a 34-year-old Ocean Springs man was shot and killed behind a local bar, with another Ocean Springs resident charged with his murder. According to Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wessonnews.com

Take advantage of 'safe zone' and stock the freezer

In a couple of days, we'll be in what I call the safe zone. Basically, it's the fleeting days between food-heavy Thanksgiving and the frenzied weeks of the Christmas season. I plan to take full advantage of the all-too-brief days after Thanksgiving and the month of December, which flies by at warp speed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy