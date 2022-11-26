Read full article on original website
WLOX
Second Street Social Club sneaks in Mardi Gras a little early with kickoff party
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The folks on Second Street in Gulfport are getting an early start on the Carnival season. Sunday was the membership kickoff event for the second year of the “Second Street Social Club” hosted by The Almanett Hotel & Bistro. But there’s more to the...
Where to buy real Christmas trees in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holiday season is in full swing, and you don’t have to look far for a real Christmas tree. Fortunately for Mississippians, the state is home to dozens of Christmas tree farms. Why choose a genuine Christmas tree over an artificial one? First and foremost, buying a real tree from a […]
wxxv25.com
The switch was flipped on Gulfport Harbor Lights
Alyvia Parker, a 3-year-old from Gulfport who was born with a heart condition, flipped the switch for the harbor lights. Every opening night, it’s tradition the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wish of a local child by having them participate and meet Santa!. Alyvia just recovered from her second open-heart...
wxxv25.com
Harbor Lights switch on in Jones Park
The Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival has kicked off for the holiday season in Jones Park!. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf was live there with more.
WLOX
Record Store Day produces big turnout in Ocean Springs
Shell casings markers and shattered glass from a car were all left scattered across the pavement following the murder of Chase Lee Galloway, 34, in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Taylor's 6:30 PM Friday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago.
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. deputy holiday ride along
Bells are ringing across the Pine Belt as the Salvation Army starts raising money during the holidays. While Thanksgiving Day is normally reserved for family and football, firefighters tackle the day with a business-as-usual approach. Salvation Army offers to-go plates on Thanksgiving. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The Laurel Salvation...
WLOX
Shrimp boil raises money for families of teens killed in car crash
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier-Vancleave American Legion Post 1992 knows how to put on a shrimp boil. But there is always more to it than providing a platter of tasty seafood -- especially on this day. “The American Legion is all about giving back to the community,” said post commander...
WLOX
Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain. McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise. Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian -...
Mississippians excited for Cyber Monday deals
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Even though Black Friday is over, it’s not too late for shoppers to get in on those sales online. Cyber Monday is one of the popular shopping frenzy days, and some of the deals are already underway. Some shoppers in the metro said they prefer the online deals Cyber Monday has […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 25-27
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 25-27) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Holiday Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson Readers can expect a marketplace, spelling bee, poetry contest and more. Crusin’ on […]
WTOK-TV
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
Yahoo says Mississippi Christmas display that opens today is one of nation’s Top 10
When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com. Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter...
Sea Coast Echo
King's Kitchen celebrates 10th anniversary; more than 400,000 meals served
The King’s Kitchen soup kitchen in Bay St. Louis recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a replication of its first meal ever served, baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, and rolls. King’s Kitchen is a community outreach service of Central Bible Church and opened its doors...
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs man gunned down at local bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In what police are describing as a “domestic-related event,” a 34-year-old Ocean Springs man was shot and killed behind a local bar, with another Ocean Springs resident charged with his murder. According to Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report...
New building for George County coroner quickly coming together
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The first stand-alone building for the George County Coroner will soon be ready in Lucedale. For years, the county has rented cooler space in area funeral homes when the need arises for human remains to be held until claimed by family members. It primarily uses a small building behind the […]
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
wessonnews.com
Take advantage of 'safe zone' and stock the freezer
In a couple of days, we'll be in what I call the safe zone. Basically, it's the fleeting days between food-heavy Thanksgiving and the frenzied weeks of the Christmas season. I plan to take full advantage of the all-too-brief days after Thanksgiving and the month of December, which flies by at warp speed.
Mississippi hospital grades fall in newest safety analysis
(The Center Square) – Mississippi dropped four places in a new report that details hospital safety. In the latest fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked 22nd in the nation in hospital safety. In the spring report, Mississippi ranked 18th, when 35% of hospitals earned top scores.
WLOX
Golf tournament raises funds to treat Biloxi High coach for Lou Gehrig’s disease
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An annual day-after-Thanksgiving golf event sees birdies and pars raise money for good causes. This year, the 32nd annual Biloxi Thanksgiving Charity Golf Classic raised $20,000 to help a local coach continue his fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS.
