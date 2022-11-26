Read full article on original website
Fans Chant “Fire Fletcher!” As Flyers Lose Ninth Straight
Audible chants of “Fire Fletcher!” broke out at Wells Fargo Center as GM Chuck Fletcher's Philadelphia Flyers loat for the ninth straight game, 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Friday. For more on the game, check out Kevin Durso's story here. Our 97.3 ESPN Flyers insider, Kevin Durso, was in...
Porterville Recorder
Winnipeg 7, Chicago 2
Chicago020—2 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Harkins 2 (Eyssimont, Lowry), 14:51. Penalties_J.Johnson, CHI (Tripping), 10:40. Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Maenalanen 2 (Toninato, Barron), 2:55. 3, Chicago, Raddysh 6 (McCabe, Kurashev), 3:12. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 8 (Wheeler, Morrissey), 8:37 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Maenalanen 3 (DeMelo, Morrissey), 9:52. 6, Chicago, Khaira 3 (C.Jones, Kurashev), 15:09 (pp). 7, Winnipeg, Scheifele 11 (Wheeler, Perfetti), 18:57. Penalties_Barron, WPG (Hooking), 5:35; S.Jones, CHI (Tripping), 6:49; C.Jones, CHI (Hooking), 6:58; Toninato, WPG (Tripping), 13:30.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103
Percentages: FG .649, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Korkmaz 3-3, Milton 3-6, T.Harris 2-2, House Jr. 1-4, Niang 1-5, Melton 1-6, Champagnie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (Harrell 2, Reed 2, House Jr., Korkmaz, Melton, T.Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Reed 5, Melton 3, Korkmaz 2,...
Bruins, Penguins unveil Winter Classic jerseys
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is always an annual celebration of hockey and the outdoors. It's also an annual opportunity for some creative new sweaters to enter the mix for the teams involved.The Bruins and Penguins, a little more than a month away from their Winter Classic meeting at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, revealed their jerseys for the game on Friday. Both jerseys pay homage to the past.On the Bruins' sweater, the word BOSTON on the chest has a typeface inspired by the original spoked-B worn in 1948. The bear logo underneath BOSTON was worn on the shoulders of...
Yardbarker
Sidney Crosby Becomes All-Time Leader in Goals Against Flyers
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers have arguably one of the most heated rivalries in the NHL. Despite the longstanding heat between the teams, a certain Penguins captain has dominated the Flyers through his entire career. In the first meeting of the 2022-23 season between the two teams, Sidney Crosby...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 5, Anaheim 4
Anaheim130—4 First Period_1, Seattle, McCann 8 (Eberle, Beniers), 0:33. 2, Seattle, Wennberg 4 (Larsson, Burakovsky), 6:53. 3, Anaheim, Terry 9 (Fowler, Zegras), 14:16 (pp). 4, Seattle, Dunn 4 (Bjorkstrand, Gourde), 19:33. Second Period_5, Anaheim, Grant 2 (Strome, Vatrano), 1:48. 6, Seattle, Beniers 7 (Sprong, Schultz), 9:30 (pp). 7, Anaheim,...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 130, Washington 121
WASHINGTON (121) Avdija 4-8 0-0 10, Kispert 3-8 1-2 8, Porzingis 7-11 7-8 21, Beal 11-19 8-9 30, Morris 6-8 0-0 16, Gibson 4-6 4-4 12, Gill 1-2 3-5 5, Gafford 2-2 0-0 4, Barton 2-8 2-3 6, Dotson 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 44-82 26-33 121.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 77, Liberty 65
LIBERTY (2-4) Bailey 1-7 0-1 2, Berkman 10-15 6-9 26, Hess 2-10 0-0 5, Hodges 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 7-9 7-7 21, Brown 0-5 0-0 0, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Steenbergen 1-3 0-0 3, Markova 0-2 0-0 0, Smuda 3-7 2-2 8, Totals 24-62 15-19 65. MINNESOTA (4-2) Gradwell 2-6...
Porterville Recorder
Vancouver 4, San Jose 3
San Jose0120—3 First Period_1, Vancouver, Burroughs 2 (Miller, Horvat), 7:26. Penalties_Kunin, SJ (Cross Checking), 13:53. Second Period_2, San Jose, Kunin 4 (Bonino, Benning), 16:12. Penalties_Labanc, SJ (Tripping), 3:14. Third Period_3, San Jose, Couture 12 (Karlsson, Barabanov), 7:05 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Mikheyev 6 (Kuzmenko, Pettersson), 8:14. 5, Vancouver, Pettersson 12...
Searching Bad Contracts; Can Penguins Find Kapanen Trade?
The NHL trade market is different than it was one year ago. NHL GMs have overspent en masse, perhaps not expecting so much company and so few teams with the salary cap space to create soft landings for their overspending mistakes. Moving bad contracts and regrets now costs a first-round pick. It’s not fair, but if the Pittsburgh Penguins want to move Kasperi Kapanen, his value is no longer a first-round pick in return but includes a tethered first-rounder to facilitate the deal.
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa 3, Los Angeles 2
Los Angeles0200—2 First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 9 (Chabot, Giroux), 4:55. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 7 (Danault, Arvidsson), 10:23 (pp). 3, Ottawa, DeBrincat 6 (Stutzle, Tkachuk), 12:17 (pp). 4, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 8 (Danault, Durzi), 17:35 (pp). Penalties_Motte, OTT (Cross Checking), 9:13; Fiala, LA (Roughing), 10:56; Moore, LA (Tripping), 14:43; Hamonic, OTT (Roughing), 17:08.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 102, Detroit 94
Percentages: FG .429, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (E.Mobley 2-2, Mitchell 2-8, Okoro 1-1, Neto 1-2, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-5, Diakite 0-1, Garland 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diakite 2, E.Mobley, Osman). Turnovers: 14 (E.Mobley 3, Mitchell 3, Osman 3, Diakite 2, Garland 2,...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins
Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
Yardbarker
Islanders beat Flyers with 4 unanswered goals
Zach Parise scored twice for the New York Islanders, who collected three third period goals Saturday night to pull away from the visiting Philadelphia Flyers in a 5-2 win in Elmont, N.Y. Adam Pelech scored in the first period before Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored the go-ahead and insurance...
‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul
Saturday, Nov. 26 marked four years to the day that former Flyers GM Ron Hextall was shown the door. Ironically, the day prior to his four-year anniversary of being fired as the team’s GM, the current Pittsburgh Penguins GM watched as his team won the annual Black Friday game in Philadelphia, 4-1, marking the ninth straight loss for the Orange and Black. The streak has since hit 10 games with another loss the very next night against the Islanders.
Yardbarker
Flyers losing streak grows to ten on Long Island, 5-2
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Philadelphia Flyers fell to the New York Islanders, 5-2. For the third time in the calendar year, the Flyers lost ten straight games. Under the management of Chuck Fletcher, it’s the fifth ten-game losing streak for Philadelphia. Flyers can’t sustain a...
Porterville Recorder
Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Flyers
New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-3-4 record against the Metropolitan...
Porterville Recorder
Kraken take win streak into matchup with the Kings
Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken aim to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 10-7-1 record overall and a 2-4-1 record...
Porterville Recorder
West Virginia 84, Florida 55
FLORIDA (4-3) Castleton 1-6 1-4 3, Felder 1-1 0-0 2, Bonham 0-9 3-6 3, Lofton 7-16 3-4 17, Richard 3-6 1-2 8, Fudge 2-4 1-2 6, Kugel 3-6 0-0 6, Jitoboh 3-4 2-2 8, Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Szymczyk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 13-22 55.
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim looks to stop road losing streak, visits Nashville
Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks hit the road against the Nashville Predators looking to break a three-game road slide. Nashville has a 7-8-1 record overall and a 6-3-2 record in home games. The...
