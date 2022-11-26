ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

Three things to watch for: North Carolina at Indiana

We’ll have our traditional “what to expect” preview later in the week, but here are three things to watch for when North Carolina comes to Bloomington on Wednesday:. Are the Tar Heels weary after Sunday’s four-overtime loss?. North Carolina was the nation’s No. 1 team last...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Tamar Bates’ maturity and talent come together in win over Jackson State

Tamar Bates sat at the podium in Indiana’s press conference with his eight-month-old daughter after Indiana’s 90-51 win over Jackson State. Leilani Nicole Bates sat at the podium with her father, pacifier in mouth, and spent her first Thanksgiving in Bloomington and watched Tamar play for the first time this week.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: Jackson State

Indiana had plenty of excuses for a flat performance today. Four games in eight days. Two games in three days with Thanksgiving sandwiched in between. A 12:30 p.m. tip on a Friday afternoon. An opponent ranked in the 300s in the Pomeroy Rankings. And yet, the Hoosiers came to play...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Film Session: Jackson State

Jackson State’s 2-3 zone mostly succeeded in turning the Hoosiers into a jump-shooting team to start the game on Friday afternoon. But when the Trojans went back to their zone in the second half, Indiana was ready to attack it differently. On several possessions, the Hoosiers went high-low with...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

The Hoosiers React: Purdue postgame

Watch what Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant, wide receiver Emery Simmons, and linebacker Kaiden Turner said after IU's 30-16 home loss to Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Indiana football: Tom Allen provides update on Dexter Williams' injury

Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana's training staff, Williams' right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set

The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Exponent

Brother of Aidan O'Connell died before IU game

For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win. Except for the quarterback. Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Super Bowl of Indiana Cattle Shows

(Indianapolis, IN) - The first pitch is about to be thrown in what could be viewed as the World Series for showing beef cattle in Indiana. The 36th annual Hoosier Beef Congress is scheduled December 2-4 at the Indiana State fairgrounds in Indianapolis. More than 860 people have registered to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport

IN Focus: White House chief of staff on midterms, …. Dan Spehler talks with White House chief of staff Ron Klain. IN Focus: Pence on midterms, civility, political …. Dan Spehler talks with former Vice President Mike Pence. Lutheran wins 1A title. Lutheran beats Adams Central 30-13 for the class...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

