"Streak busters today. That was kind of the motivation this week, so we talked about really two things and that's finishing and finishing well says a lot about who you are collectively, but more importantly it speaks more to who you are as a man. And every time you have an opportunity to suit up and play, it's part of your resume and you should never waste one of those. Our guys definitely didn't today. I thought we played extremely hard. Played physical. And in about as bad conditions as you can play in."

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO