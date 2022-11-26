ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Pennsylvania wins 75-55 over Hartford

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jNsUpke00

Jordan Dingle scored 20 points as Pennsylvania beat Hartford 75-55 on Friday night.

Dingle was 6-of-11 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Quakers (3-4). Max Martz scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (4 for 6 from distance), and added five rebounds. Clark Slajchert went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Jared Kimbrough led the Hawks (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Pano Pavlidis added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Hartford. Briggs McClain also recorded nine points.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

