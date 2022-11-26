Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo residents, visitors turn out downtown to support Small Business Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo residents and visitors opened their wallets on Saturday, flocking downtown to shop small. Saturday, Nov. 26 is recognized across the country as Small Business Saturday – the day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Representatives from Consumers Energy...
Gilmore Car Museum hosts 'Winter Wonderland' with drive-thru lights display
Winter Wonderland at the Gilmore Car Museum is back for its second year, with an expanded drive-thru and walk-thru nighttime holiday lights experience.
Museum Tour: Historic Adventist Village in Battle Creek
A 13-acre village in Battle Creek tells the story of a global church that was founded in the area.
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
New pop-up shop brings art to downtown Albion
ALBION, MI – A new pop-up business is coming to downtown Albion with new art and gift ideas. Mary Slater and her husband Richard Lewin moved to Albion in 2004 to open the Albion Heritage Bed & Breakfast. The pair owned the business for 13 years, before they retired and permanently closed it, Slater said.
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
Looking for top-notch snacks? Visit Popnotch Goods in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you looking for a unique gift idea this holiday season, or maybe you’re in the mood to just try a delicious treat?. We have the place for you, a new business that opened last week offering gourmet popcorn and other top-notch snacks. Patrick...
Kalamazoo Farmers Market plan for new multipurpose building may get federal dollars
KALAMAZOO, MI -- As weekly farmers market events are winding down with reduced hours in December, plans are in progress that could help accommodate year-round activities at the site. A proposal to add a multipurpose building, called the Market Event Building, at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market is on the short...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
Kalamazoo housing project by ex-WMU standout gets another boost in funding
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A housing development planned for Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood received another piece of funding to bring the site a step closer to construction. A $630,000 grant from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will help fund the cleanup of a site on Kalamazoo’s north side for construction of a housing development, the state agency announced this week.
Should Bronson Boulevard have bike lanes or a cycle boulevard? Kalamazoo wants your opinion
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Continuing on a path to change and rebuild several streets with input from residents, the city of Kalamazoo is asking for citizens to share their ideas about how Bronson Boulevard should be reconfigured. As part of the various options being considered, the redesigned street could have on-street...
Kalamazoo prepares for public meet-and-greet, interviews with city attorney finalists
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Three finalists being considered for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney will meet with residents before public interviews in the coming weeks, according to city officials. A public meet and greet is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the candidates in the...
Love BBQ? New ‘Old School’ BBQ Restaurant and Tap House Opening Up in Caledonia
A new place for BBQ and brews is coming to Caledonia!. Good news, meat lovers! A new restaurant smoking and grilling up all the meats is opening up soon!. The owners of Wildwood Family Farm and Saladino Smoke are joining forces to bring a new restaurant and tap house, Butcher Block Social, to 9900 Cherry Valley Road in Caledonia.
Mel Trotter Thanksgiving meal serves hundreds
Hundreds gathered at DeVos Place Thursday as Mel Trotter Ministries hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal.
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
Fulton Street Farmers Market joins Black Friday shopping
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black Friday is known as the busiest shopping day of the year with customers swarming retail stores to score the best deals on gifts for the holiday season. As Black Friday and Cyber Monday have grown in popularity, some small businesses have found it difficult...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 112722
Rain showers move in from the south and spread north during the morning hours. (Nov. 27, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Rain showers end for everyone this evening, leading to dry and quiet weather overnight. Mostly overcast skies will remain, as will a northerly breeze. With low temperatures near 30 degrees, wind chills could dip into the upper 20s near daybreak.
MSP: Driver thrown from vehicle in US-131 rollover near Rockford
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was thrown from the vehicle following a rollover crash on US-131 Saturday night. Following a preliminary investigation, Michigan State Police says the car was barreling down the freeway at high speeds near Rockford when it tried to pass another vehicle, citing witness statements.
‘Soda just didn’t love me back’: Meet Michigan kid CEO that created sugar-free soda
KALAMAZOO, MI- In 2021, Beau Blackmon told his parents he wanted to make soda for kids. One year later, that dream has become a reality. The seven-year-old is now the CEO of “Good Soda,” a sugar-free soda. “I really love soda, but soda just didn’t love me back,”...
