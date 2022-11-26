Fort Campbell is mourning the loss of Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle, after he was found unresponsive at his residence in Clarksville on Tuesday. According to a news release, officials say the death was due to natural causes. Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was a Soldier in 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division Air Assault. At Fort Campbell, Burelle served as a section chief, gunnery sergeant, and platoon sergeant, and he served several tours in Afghanistan and Kuwait. Burelle’s awards and decorations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, six Army Achievement Medals, two Meritorious Unit Commendations and many others.

FORT CAMPBELL, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO