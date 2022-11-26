Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Try these 10 Fun Things to do in CharlestonRene CizioCharleston, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
charlestondaily.net
Folly Beach, Park Circle, and Charleston Holiday Parade 2022 Details
Come join the City of Charleston for this fun, a high-energy parade which will commence on Broad Street at Rutledge, travel North on Meeting Street, and conclude on Calhoun Street at Meeting Street. Participants include musical ensembles, clubs, and organizations. Tree Lighting to Follow in Marion Square. Park Circle Skate...
live5news.com
Small Business Saturday sheds light on Lowcountry entrepreneurs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After America’s busiest shopping day of the year, Small Business Saturday aims to focus on shopping local during the holiday season. Small Business Saturday is a national movement that began back in 2010 to encourage buying from local businesses. The Charleston City Market has featured...
live5news.com
PHOTOS: The Charleston Place kicks off the holiday season
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic Charleston hotel began the holiday season with a tree lighting, carolers and “snow” on Friday. The Charleston Place transformed into a winter wonderland to kick off the holidays. Every evening at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., through New Year’s Eve, snow will...
live5news.com
Coburg Cow landmark on Savannah Highway ready for Christmas
The Charleston Place kicked off the holiday season by covering the Holy City in snow on Friday. Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays. The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday. Charleston Co. Hackathon brings together minority students...
abcnews4.com
The Coburg Cow 'Noel' is back for the holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The famous Coburg Cow, Noel, is back up for the holidays!. Noel is Bessie's sister. Bessie will return after the New Year.
charlestondaily.net
Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
Top places to ice skate in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates this holiday season! While the Lowcountry may not get much snow this winter, there is still a chance to enjoy the winter sport of ice skating. Check out these local ice skating rinks for an activity that’s sure to be fun for the entire family. Daniel […]
charlestondaily.net
Daniel Island Tree Lighting Concert at Credit One Stadium – December 2, 2022
Enjoy musical performances from the Charleston Concert Band, carolers singing and activities for the children then watch the holiday magic of a 22-foot tree lighting. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
live5news.com
Local chef lends talents to feed, clothe less fortunate in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families begin to gather around the Thanksgiving table, a local chef helped feed dozens of the less fortunate in North Charleston, turning the holiday into a day of service. Chef Chantel Jenkins, the owner of Flavor Chanico, lent her talents feed and clothe the...
911 calls, video released in incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston Friday morning. The guests tell police dispatch they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers describe the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrive. Callers say […]
live5news.com
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
live5news.com
Family of missing woman celebrate her 78th birthday while search continues
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Over four months after a woman was reported missing from Berkeley County, her family gathered Sunday to celebrate her 78th birthday and continue to pray for her safe return. Ruth Jenkins, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on July 16 walking along Highway 45 in...
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take place […]
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Prime waterfront property in Charleston to be sold — here’s what’s next
The South Carolina Ports Authority plans to put its 70-acre prime waterfront property in downtown Charleston up for sale — but not without a master plan attached to it that will guide development and offer unparalleled waterfront access to Charleston residents and visitors. Situated between Market Street and Joe...
live5news.com
Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
live5news.com
Community Resource Center to host toy drive in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is teaming up with the Dorchester County government for the first of three “major toy collections” Sunday. The Community Resource Center is holding the toy drive at their Summerville location at 116 West Second North Street. The toy drive runs from...
live5news.com
Beautiful start to the beginning of the work week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We expect a beautiful start to the brand new work and school week as we get ready to wrap up November and head into December. It’s all sunshine today with highs climbing into the low 70s this afternoon. We’ll start out a little cooler tomorrow morning in the 40s but still manage to wind up in the low 70s again by the afternoon. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead our next storm system which will bring the chance of showers and storms on Wednesday. A cold front will arrive late Wednesday pushing any showers and storms quickly through our area. With the front offshore Thursday. sunshine will return but the temperatures will turn much chillier. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Thursday with low temperatures in the 30s by Friday morning. The cool down looks like it will only last through Friday with a return of milder air over the upcoming weekend.
live5news.com
Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
live5news.com
Fresh out of the oven: Summerville Medical Center welcomes Thanksgiving babies
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry families gave thanks on Thursday to new additions. Summerville Medical Center took to Facebook to celebrate the birth of three Thanksgiving babies. The “adorable butterballs” arrived just in time to adorn special onesies with the phrase “fresh out of the oven” printed across them....
Comments / 0