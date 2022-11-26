CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We expect a beautiful start to the brand new work and school week as we get ready to wrap up November and head into December. It’s all sunshine today with highs climbing into the low 70s this afternoon. We’ll start out a little cooler tomorrow morning in the 40s but still manage to wind up in the low 70s again by the afternoon. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead our next storm system which will bring the chance of showers and storms on Wednesday. A cold front will arrive late Wednesday pushing any showers and storms quickly through our area. With the front offshore Thursday. sunshine will return but the temperatures will turn much chillier. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Thursday with low temperatures in the 30s by Friday morning. The cool down looks like it will only last through Friday with a return of milder air over the upcoming weekend.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO