EXCLUSIVE: Parents of four-year-old member of Mensa say they have had to restrict son's TV usage as he picks up new languages and speaks back to them in Arabic and Spanish which they can't understand
The parents of a four-year-old member of Mensa have had to restrict their son's TV usage because he easily picks up new languages and speaks back to them in Arabic and Spanish which they can't understand. Saashwat Aroon, from Reading, was just three-and-half years old when he was accepted into...
Cardi B And Comic Nicole Arbour Debate Offset Lyrics In The Wake Of Takeoff’s Death
On Sunday night (Nov. 27), Cardi B found herself exchanging Twitter blows with comedian Nicole Arbour over her husband Offset’s rap lyrics. Arbour accused Cardi of highlighting a song about “shooting people and shooting places up” just weeks after the death of Takeoff, on her Instagram Story. The Grammy-winning rapper reposted an undated video of Offset dressed as the Joker as she sang along to lyrics of his song. Set raps: “Catch a body broad day/Shoot ’em in the hallway.” More from VIBE.comOffset Continues To Grieve Takeoff In New TributeCardi B Faces Potential Lawsuit Over Marge Simpson Halloween CostumeCardi B Responds To...
realitytitbit.com
X Factor USA hopeful on ‘humiliating’ audition which saw Simon Cowell walk away
X Factor USA hopeful, Emily Wilson has turned a ‘humiliating’ experience during her audition stage into an award-winning standup show. Emily went on the show with her pal Austin, together they were known as Ausem. Following the auditions, the group was accepted into the competition’s next grueling round. However, sadly they left during the live shows and didn’t leave with a $5 million record deal.
realitytitbit.com
Is Shark Tank on tonight and when does season 14 resume?
Shark Tank fans may be wondering if the show is on tonight, but it has been put on pause in November 2022. This year’s businesses, including Ride FRSH Air Fresheners, Legacy Shave, Wondry Wine, Square Keg, and Nana Hats have all had the investors intrigued. However, the Sharks can...
realitytitbit.com
What happened to Rick Ness on Gold Rush this season?
Gold Rush fans appear to be concerned and confused as to where long-standing cast member and miner Rick Ness is in 2022. They want to know what happened to Rick Ness on Gold Rush this season but he’s confirmed that he will “be back.”. Rick also urged his...
Majority of teens say social media provides space for support, connection and creativity: survey
Although few teens felt social media had a negative impact on their personal lives, they were more likely to say it has negative effects on their age group as a whole. However, the majority of teens feel social media’s impact is neutral. The findings follow numerous reports on the...
Mercedes Fernandez Alonso Talks About TorinoFilmLab’s Mission to Foster New Talent, TFL Italia, TFL Meeting Programs
Variety sat down with TorinoFilmLab’s managing director, Mercedes Fernandez Alonso, to talk through this year’s rich program of industry initiatives and its commitment to support new and established creative talents through TFL Italia and TFL Meeting. “TFL Italia aims to create a bridge between Italian and international professionals. […] This year, we are offering two main programs. The Alpi Film Lab focuses on Italian-French co-productions wherein, thorough several workshop held throughout the year, the participating teams could draft their co-production plans for their projects. We’ve put together each Italian project with a French producer, as well as the other way around....
tbivision.com
Jakob Mejlhede Andersen & ex-Shine Int’l CEO launch prodco The Yard Films
Former Viaplay and Shahid exec Jakob Mejlhede Andersen has linked up with former Shine International CEO Camilla Hammer to launch a new MENA-based production company. The Yard Films will focus on developing and producing scripted and unscripted shows for both local and international players from its bases in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
BBC
Filmmakers of the future needed to plug industry skills gap
A film studio boss says "once-in-a-generation growth" in the British film industry is creating "amazing opportunities" for budding filmmakers. Robert Laycock, chief executive of Marlow Film Studios, Buckinghamshire, said it was the perfect time for young people to try their hand. About 20,000 new jobs were needed in West London...
UK start-up behind algae-based packaging bids for Earthshot glory
A British start-up founded by two ex-students from France and Spain, crafting biodegradable packaging from marine plants, is aiming to seal royal approval this week when Prince William unveils his latest Earthshot prizes. The co-creator of Notpla, which rather than using environmentally damaging plastics makes various naturally degrading -- and even edible -- packaging from seaweed and other marine plants, says they have already felt the competition's benefits.
AdWeek
Adweek's 2022 Breakthrough Agency of the Year Shortlist
For the first time in Adweek’s Agency of the Year program, Adweek is releasing the shortlist of agencies considered for each of its Agency of the Year categories. Adweek has expanded the categories this year, adding Midsize U.S., Small U.S. and Multicultural to the existing program of U.S., Global, International and Breakthrough.
Bangladesh Makes an Impact at Goa Festival and Market
The burgeoning Bangladesh film industry made an impact at both South Asian film market Film Bazaar and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. Bangladesh feature film “Agantuk” (aka “The Stranger”) by Biplob Sarkar was named as unanimous winner of the Prasad DI award, conferred by the Film Bazaar Recommends jury in Goa. Besides Sarkar, there was a strong contingent from Bangladesh including Abu Shahed Emon (“No Ground Beneath the Feet”), Bijon, who is part of the “Solo” team that has scored CNC funding and Redoan Rony, head of streamer Chorki. In addition, four Bangladeshi films are selected at IFFI. Noor...
IFFI: International Cinema Looks to Nature in Environmental Crisis Anthology ‘Interactions’
Noted filmmakers from around the globe have contributed short films to anthology project “Interactions,” which is showcased at the ongoing International Film Festival of India, Goa. The project, an Art For The World Production, was set up with the aim of 12 international filmmakers creating connections between humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. This resulted in original short films questioning biodiversity, conservation of nature, deforestation, ecosystem, environment, health, marine life, species extinction, water and more. The participating filmmakers were selected from all over the world, including Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the U.S.,...
