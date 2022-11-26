Good Hope provides 2K Thanksgiving meals

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The City of Good Hope held its annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon Wednesday at Good Hope High School, where Child Nutrition Program (CNP) workers Emily Blankenship, Kerri McCluskey and Jamie Brannon prepared enough food for 2,000 plates.

City workers delivered food to 23 businesses in Good Hope to make sure the employees who could not leave work were treated to a free meal as well. Food was also delivered to a local daycare, as well as several senior citizens unable to leave their homes.

“We delivered probably 300 plates to our businesses,” said Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett, who shared that the event usually has no leftover plates.

The Thanksgiving Luncheon offered drive-through and dine-in options. Most people utilized the drive through, but some senior citizens were appreciative of the chance to dine in and socialize.

The event started 15 years ago and was halted for two years due to COVID-19, but this year was just as successful as previous years. “It has been great for the community. We started out doing several hundred plates and now we’re at thousands,” said Good Hope City Councilwoman Susan Eller.

The school’s CNP employees worked for three days starting early Monday morning to prepare the meals. McCluskey said, “This is my first year doing it and I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been a blessing.”

Some of the volunteers who also offered their time during the holiday included the Good Hope High School Honor Society, local Boy Scouts and the Good Hope City Council and their families.

Good Hope High School teacher Anita Whitlock was proud of the number of kids who turned up to serve. She said she sent out a notice to the kids in the honor society asking for volunteers and several showed up. “It just thrills my heart to see these kids give themselves to the community. I think that is something they’ll carry into adulthood. We need more of that.”

