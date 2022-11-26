Read full article on original website
Related
Ja Morant Shares Support For Klay Thompson
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was supportive of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson
Anthony Davis Said He Wishes The New Orleans Pelicans Had Given Him A Tribute Video After He Left
Anthony Davis expressed his wish to have gotten a tribute video on his return to New Orleans after leaving the Pelicans.
Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson Deserves An Apology After His Recent Performances
Shaquille O'Neal believes it's time to start apologizing to Klay Thompson after the shooting guard improved his level.
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State
After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers were NBA champions in 2020 after being the last team standing in the Orlando bubble, and Kyle Kuzma played a key role on that team. He came off the bench as the Lakers sixth man averaging 10.0 points per game and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the field. And […] The post Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
Isiah Thomas opens up about a surprising phone call he received from Karl Malone - "He almost started crying on the phone"
Isiah Thomas shares what happened when he got a surprising call from Karl Malone, who wanted to apologize for an incident that happened 30 years ago between the two legends
Pascal Siakam's Injury Status For Cavs-Raptors Game
Pascal Siakam is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him
Draymond Green isn’t exactly the best role model out there. The Golden State Warriors veteran is a great player and all, but he’s not exactly the type who you’d want your kids to idolize. This is especially once you take into consideration how he knocked out his own teammate in practice with a sucker punch […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic
If one thing is clear about the Dallas Mavericks roster, it’s that it is far too dependent on Luka Doncic. The superstar has been handling a massive workload to carry the offense and could use more ball handlers around him. The Mavs are trying to partly alleviate his burden by signing Kemba Walker. According to […] The post Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
Klay Thompson’s strong message to NBA as adversity-tested Warriors win third straight game
Klay Thompson has a warning for the NBA. With the Golden State Warriors turning a corner after much adversity, the rest of the league better be ready for better basketball from the Dubs. The Warriors have won their third straight game on Sunday after destroying the Minnesota Timberwolves, 137-114. Klay...
NBA Odds: Hawks vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/28/2022
The Atlanta Hawks are set to travel to square off with the Philadelphia 76ers in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Hawks-76ers prediction and pick, laid out below.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0