ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Shop local on Small Business Saturday

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrZZO_0jNsUX3g00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Saturday, Nov. 26, marks the return of the annual Small Business Saturday in Cullman and nationwide. Created in the midst of a recession in 2010, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to support local brick and mortar businesses with their patronage and Christmas shopping, typically on the last Saturday of each November.

Many locally owned shops are still recovering from the lost revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdowns. Small Business Saturday provides an opportunity for the community’s businessmen and women to recover a portion of that lost income.

Shoppers in Cullman will see discounts and savings at many locally owned retailers including several in the Warehouse District. Leldon Maxcy, proprietor of the specialty gift shop Leldon’s, announced a 15% discount off all items storewide on Saturday for patrons who mention the discount code “The Cullman Tribune.”

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Christmas coming to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – In a town known for its festivals and community celebrations, Christmas takes the cake in Cullman with numerous celebrations and festivities.  The two most heavily attended parades are the Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting and Cullman County Christmas Parade.  On Friday, Dec. 2, the annual Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at Depot Park at 6 p.m. Christmas in Cullman is taking nominations for the first ever grand marshal of the parade. Nominees are suggested to have a giving heart, great love of the community and reside in Cullman County.  The...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Giving grace on Giving Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. – Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as a way to encourage people to perform good deeds and now sees itself as “a movement that unleashed the power of radical generosity around the world” according to its website. This year, Giving Tuesday falls on Nov. 29.  Official Giving Tuesday national movements exist in 80 countries, and the global network sees every country in the world participating at least at a grassroots level. Last year, it’s estimated that $2.7 billion was donated in the United States in the 24 hours of Giving Tuesday. Just as importantly, over 35 million people participated in Giving Tuesday by giving the gift of volunteering, skills and many other acts of kindness in 2021.  Monetary donations and gifts of time spent volunteering are appreciated at the following local nonprofit organizations in our community:  Cullman Caring for Kids 256-739-1111 www.cullmancaringforkids.com  Curt’s Closet  256-735-4557 www.curtscloset.org   North Alabama Agriplex 256-297-1044 www.agriplex.org/WPtest  The Link of Cullman County  256-775-0028 www.linkingcullman.org  United Way of Cullman County 256-739-2948 www.uwaycc.org  Victim Services 256-775-2600 www.victimservices.online  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont Christmas in the Park Dec. 3

VINEMONT, Ala. – Vinemont’s inaugural Christmas in the Park will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at the South Vinemont Trail and Art Park.   The community is welcome to attend the lighting of an 18-foot Christmas tree and to visit with Santa Claus. Kids will have plenty of festive activities to enjoy. The Vinemont Community Center will be open for kids to make Christmas ornaments. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be provided.   The town’s first Christmas in the Park will showcase the developments made to the new Art Park situated behind the community center. Plans for the park began in...
CULLMAN, AL
Bham Now

27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 25-27

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX54 News

Is the excitement for Black Friday gone?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The easiest shortcut to spotting Black Friday deals is vanishing before our eyes: the sales circulars that once stuffed Thanksgiving Day papers are becoming a relic. The big picture: The circulars were a mainstay for holiday shoppers, but retailers have been phasing them out, so discounts...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Alabama Student wins $10,000+ BERNINA Sweepstakes Prize!

HUNTSVILLE, AL., Nov. 21, 2022 – A dream comes true today for Alabama student Lacee Culpepper, who will travel to Barb’s Sewing Center in Huntsville to collect over $10,000 in prizes as a part of the BERNINA $100k+ Dream Studio Sweepstakes. For the 24-year-old Rainsville resident and aspiring...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday hours

CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands of local shoppers will choose to participate in Black Friday shopping on Friday, Nov. 25. In years past several retailers opted to open on Thanksgiving night, but most appear to be holding off until the early hours of Friday morning this year. Below is a list of businesses that will be open on Thanksgiving Day and the opening hours for businesses on Friday.  Thanksgiving Day  Big Lots CVS  Dollar General Walgreen’s  Black Friday  Belk 7 a.m. Big Lots 6 a.m.  Dick’s Sporting Goods 5 a.m. Five Below 8 a.m. Harbor Freight 7 a.m. Hobby Lobby 8 a.m. Lowe’s Home Improvement 6 a.m.  PetSmart 7 a.m. Tractor Supply 6 a.m. Ulta Beauty 6 a.m. Wal-Mart 5 a.m.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Crumbl Cookies expanding with two Birmingham-area locations

Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened their first Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Vestavia Hills last year. Now, the duo have expanded the gourmet cookie chain to two new locations in the metro area. Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened a second Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Alabaster on Nov....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: 1934, 1937

From the files of 1934    Little Mary Landel Carr has been quite ill at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Carr.   Doctor and Mrs. J.G. Daves have returned after a week in San Antonio, Texas.   Martin Burks is recovering from an operation which he underwent in a Birmingham hospital, last Saturday.   The Science Club at Cullman High School presented the assembly program on Wednesday. Participating were Luther Hinds, Freda Crow, Leldon Singleton, George Stiefelmeyer, Vivian Gibbs, Esther Meyer and Margaret Heitmueller.   Mrs. Dewitt Dye is ill in a Decatur.  Miss Gertrude Ziegler attended a Farm Bureau meeting in Nashville this week.   The Carroll twins,...
CULLMAN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Pioneer Holiday Home Tour Presented by the West Jefferson County Historical Society - Sun., Dec. 4, 2022 - 2 pm till 4 pm

The West Jefferson County Historical Society presented the Pioneer Holiday Home Tour on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The tour allows visitors to discover the rustic, historic home places of three influential pioneer families The Sadler, The Owens and The McAdory's. Vistors got to learn what contributions each family made to West Jefferson County and Alabama’s early history as we celebrate our State’s Bicentennial. Each home was adorned with decorations in typical of Christmas in the 19th Century. Tours are $6 for adults; $2 for students; free for children 12 and under. Tickets cover all 3 houses and can be purchased at any location.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

11 of the Best Breakfast Places to Try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the perfect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State hosts holiday tradition ‘The Nutcracker’

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College’s Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre hosted three performances of “The Nutcracker” over the weekend. The performances were co-produced by Wallace State’s Allegro Dance Theatre, Ballet South and Cullman Community Theatre under the direction of Brook Desnoes, WSCC dance instructor and founder of Ballet South. An average of 600 tickets were sold for each performance.   This is the fourth year the ballet has been performed at Wallace State, but the first time the three organizations have collaborated. The performers readily combined their talents to put on a dazzling show. Desnoes said the community actors added to the presence on stage, especially during the mimed opening scene.   Viewers were captivated by the dancers’ and actors’ rendition of the enduring ballet, which featured 20 pre-professional company dancers, eight actors and more than 25 community cast members. This year’s performances also included new special effects and costumes making for the biggest production of “The Nutcracker” the school has hosted.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy