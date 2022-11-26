Shop local on Small Business Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. – Saturday, Nov. 26, marks the return of the annual Small Business Saturday in Cullman and nationwide. Created in the midst of a recession in 2010, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to support local brick and mortar businesses with their patronage and Christmas shopping, typically on the last Saturday of each November.

Many locally owned shops are still recovering from the lost revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdowns. Small Business Saturday provides an opportunity for the community’s businessmen and women to recover a portion of that lost income.

Shoppers in Cullman will see discounts and savings at many locally owned retailers including several in the Warehouse District. Leldon Maxcy, proprietor of the specialty gift shop Leldon’s, announced a 15% discount off all items storewide on Saturday for patrons who mention the discount code “The Cullman Tribune.”

