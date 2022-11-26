ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Proctor 77, Chisholm 47

Robbinsdale Armstrong 81, Bloomington Jefferson 53

Dover-Eyota Tournament=

Dover-Eyota 74, Houston 43

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52, Minneapolis North 43

Hamline Univ. Tournament=

Lakeville South 66, Orono 55

Minnetonka 74, Madison Memorial, Wis. 23

New Richland-H-E-G 57, Simley 41

St. Louis Park 56, DeLaSalle 50

St. Paul Como Park 49, Bloomington Kennedy 28

White Bear Lake 65, Waconia 46

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Tournament=

BOLD 80, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 40

Sleepy Eye 71, Cleveland 21

St. Charles Tournament=

Chatfield 63, Lanesboro 31

St. Charles 67, Southland 33

St. Thomas Academy Tournament=

Anoka 47, Visitation 46

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa 77, Holy Family Catholic 52

East Ridge 74, Totino-Grace 33

Holy Angels 66, Hutchinson 46

Hopkins 64, Bishop Garrigan, Iowa 41

Mahtomedi 86, St. Paul Humboldt 11

Mayer-Lutheran 83, Maranatha Christian 50

Mountain Iron-Buhl 71, Stewartville 59

Providence Academy 83, Aquinas, Wis. 72

Roseville 41, Eastview 25

St. Croix Lutheran 64, Grand Rapids 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

