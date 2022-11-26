Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Proctor 77, Chisholm 47
Robbinsdale Armstrong 81, Bloomington Jefferson 53
Dover-Eyota Tournament=
Dover-Eyota 74, Houston 43
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52, Minneapolis North 43
Hamline Univ. Tournament=
Lakeville South 66, Orono 55
Minnetonka 74, Madison Memorial, Wis. 23
New Richland-H-E-G 57, Simley 41
St. Louis Park 56, DeLaSalle 50
St. Paul Como Park 49, Bloomington Kennedy 28
White Bear Lake 65, Waconia 46
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Tournament=
BOLD 80, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 40
Sleepy Eye 71, Cleveland 21
St. Charles Tournament=
Chatfield 63, Lanesboro 31
St. Charles 67, Southland 33
St. Thomas Academy Tournament=
Anoka 47, Visitation 46
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa 77, Holy Family Catholic 52
East Ridge 74, Totino-Grace 33
Holy Angels 66, Hutchinson 46
Hopkins 64, Bishop Garrigan, Iowa 41
Mahtomedi 86, St. Paul Humboldt 11
Mayer-Lutheran 83, Maranatha Christian 50
Mountain Iron-Buhl 71, Stewartville 59
Providence Academy 83, Aquinas, Wis. 72
Roseville 41, Eastview 25
St. Croix Lutheran 64, Grand Rapids 55
