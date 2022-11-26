ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Memphis rolls Nebraska 73-61 at ESPN Events Invitational

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 19 points and Memphis rolled to a 73-61 victory over Nebraska on Friday night in the ESPN Events Invitational.

DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (3-2), which bounced back from a buzzer-beating, 70-69 loss to Seton Hall on Thursday in a tournament opener. Alex Lomax had 13 points and four steals and has 175 career steals for 10th all-time in the program. Keonte Kennedy added 10 points for the Tigers.

Nebraska made the opening bucket before trailing the rest of the game except for a 30-30 tie with 48 seconds left in the first half. Kennedy’s 3-pointer gave Memphis a 33-30 lead at the break.

The Tigers opened the second half with a 9-2 surge, capped by a Williams dunk, for a 10-point advantage. The Cornhuskers cut the deficit to five points with 13:30 to play but didn’t get closer.

Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 18 points for Nebraska (3-3), which committed 20 turnovers. Derrick Walker had 15 points and Keisei Tominaga added 10. Bandoumel and Tominaga each made three 3s for six of the Cornhuskers’ nine from long range.

It was just the second meeting between the teams and first since an 86-79 Memphis win on Dec. 22, 1954.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

