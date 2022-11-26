Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Potential rail strike could affect Michigan industry, commerce
Major sectors of Michigan’s economy could be affected if a threatened national rail strike takes place next week. Several rail workers' unions have not approved a new contract. The Biden administration is trying to broker a deal to avoid a strike that could start December 9. Analysts say Michigan’s...
Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
WLUC
The Fire Station partnering with Last Prisoner Project for holiday letter campaign
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, The Fire Station has partnered with the Last Prisoner Project for their holiday letter writing campaign. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, each of The Fire Station’s seven locations across the Upper Peninsula will have a letter writing station in the lobby area where customers can write a letter to an individual who has been incarcerated for nonviolent cannabis crimes in a state where cannabis is now legal to consume.
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
Two-day Christmas flea market featuring 200+ vendors coming to West Michigan
More than 200 vendors from across the country will set up shop at the two-day Farmgirl Flea Market in Allendale.
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages decrease 17 cents during the Thanksgiving holiday week
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas price averages across the state of Michigan have fallen for the third consecutive week. According to AAA of Michigan, prices have fallen 17 cents since last week. However, despite the decrease, Michigan still saw the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.64 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. Meantime, the national average is slightly lower at $3.56 per gallon.
3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan
It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Holiday Activities for the Whole Family
With all your friends and family heading up for the holidays, it’s important to get out there and show there a little bit of what Michigan has to offer. Luckily, the Western Michigan Tourism Association has found tons of activities for the whole family. Stormcloud Brewing Co. is excited...
WXYZ
Here's why Michiganders may pay more to heat their home this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michiganders could pay an extra $500 to heat their home this year. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) released its winter energy appraisal, a semiannual assessment of the state’s energy baseline. According to the analysis, residential natural gas expenditures are expected to increase by...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s
Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
glenarborsun.com
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
Detroit News
DNR wants Michiganians to report bear dens to help orphaned cubs
Hunters, backpackers, trail runners and anyone who comes across a bear den in the northern Lower Peninsula this fall and winter should alert state wildlife officials, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources asked this month. Tracking dens could help conservation workers find new homes for orphaned cubs. Between three and...
Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan
Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations for some reason seem to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres. If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state.
Coast Guard crew carrying Christmas Tree Ship load is crossing Lake Michigan
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw is motoring down Lake Michigan today and nearing Chicago, where its load of more than 1,200 Christmas trees will be used to recreate the holiday spirit of Michigan’s ill-fated Christmas Tree Ship, which sank in late November 1912. The rugged,...
Detroit News
Michigan Medicaid to reimburse for doula services starting in 2023
One of the biggest mistakes a pregnant woman can face is going to the hospital too early, but doulas like Kirsten Johnson can help. "It starts a bit of a clock with some providers or staff. After hours of being there with no change in dilation, they start talking about inducing to move things along. From a medical standpoint, they want to get the show on the road," said Johnson, co-founder of Detroit Doulas. "Doulas consider these scenarios and help determine when is best to go because the alternative can be a slippery slope that can lead to mental traumatization from the experience."
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it's indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan's cold winter months.
