Boston, MA

WCVB

Martin's Park in Boston's Seaport hosts holiday celebration

BOSTON — Families got to enjoy a number of holiday activities at Martin's Park on Saturday, including the second annual lighting of the ship at the playground in Boston's Seaport District. The festivities also included live music, hot chocolate and tours of Boston Fire Department engines. Santa Claus and...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations

QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Sons of Serendip

NEEDHAM, Mass. — WCVB will kick off the season with "Holiday Lights," live from the City of Boston's official tree-lighting on Boston Common with headliners theSons of Serendip. Micah Christian and Mason Morton, two members of the vocal group, share their excitement about performing in front of a hometown crowd.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!

You're invited to a festive and fun drag show!Photo by(Photo by Greta Hoffman) (BOSTON, MA) If you're looking for something fun and festive to do during the holiday season that is sure to get you in a great mood then look no further than this holiday-themed Drag Brunch line-up! From music that will get you moving to food that will have you wishing you had room for more, there is fun to be had for all ages every Saturday in December!
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arriving in style: Santa comes to town in a helicopter

Santa arrived in Quincy Saturday. Not on reindeer back or flying sleigh but by helicopter. Families packed Pageant Field to get a rare glimpse of Ol Saint Nick in the skies. “It’s so great to have a place to take our kids to see Santa,” said Jaclyn Smeaton. “So nice of Santa to visit from the North Pole.”
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Holiday Shopping: Supporting Small Businesses

NEEDHAM, Mass. — With holiday shopping season underway, Segun Idowu Chief of Economic Opportunity for the City of Boston and Hilina Ajakaiye, Executive Vice President of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau are encouraging Bostonians to shop in the neighborhoods and support small business. Learn more about the...
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years

After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss

WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
MARSHFIELD, MA
WCVB

Monday, November 28: Lost and Found

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan sets off on a treasure hunt around Boston, armed with a metal detector. In Rhode Island, she stumbles upon some long-lost “loot” with local pinball wizards. And have you ever wondered what happens to your lost luggage? We’ve got that answer. Finally, Nicole meets people who experienced a loss of health and stability – and through social media, “found” a connection to community.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston for Earthshot Prize Awards

BOSTON — The city of Boston is preparing to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales this week, as Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in the Massachusetts capital for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. The British Royals will arrive Wednesday and will be in Boston...
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

20 Fantastic Things To Do In Boston This November

The trees are bursting with hues of auburn and gold, the air is crisp and the spooky season is officially over. While things might be feeling a bit hectic at the moment, there’s still plenty to do this November in Boston to enjoy the remainder of the fall season before it ends and the cheerful winter décor goes up. Check these events out!
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Beverly Holiday Parade Today (Sunday) at 1 p.m. – Paul & Kristin Guanci Grand Marshalls

BEVERY – The Beverly Holiday Parade will be held today at 1 p.m. – Kristin Pieroni Guanci is a Beverly native whose Grandpa Mario was one of the founding members of the ICC. Kristin’s Dad Robert served as a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the ICC. Kristin has also served as, Friends of Cove Park. Kristin and her Co President Roberta Chirco raised over $120,000 in private donations to turn Kimball Haskell Park into a play ground for children.
BEVERLY, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
BOXFORD, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, November 30: Restaurant Roundup

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A taste of France by way of West Africa lands in the heart of Back Bay at Café Sauvage. MIDA chef/owner Douglass Williams offers us a tour of his Newton outpost. And a filmmaker and an architect who loved throwing dinner parties turn pro – with a Cambridge restaurant focusing on Peruvian cuisine.
NEEDHAM, MA

