WCVB
Martin's Park in Boston's Seaport hosts holiday celebration
BOSTON — Families got to enjoy a number of holiday activities at Martin's Park on Saturday, including the second annual lighting of the ship at the playground in Boston's Seaport District. The festivities also included live music, hot chocolate and tours of Boston Fire Department engines. Santa Claus and...
iheart.com
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
WCVB
Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations
QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
WCVB
Sons of Serendip
NEEDHAM, Mass. — WCVB will kick off the season with "Holiday Lights," live from the City of Boston's official tree-lighting on Boston Common with headliners theSons of Serendip. Micah Christian and Mason Morton, two members of the vocal group, share their excitement about performing in front of a hometown crowd.
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!
You're invited to a festive and fun drag show!Photo by(Photo by Greta Hoffman) (BOSTON, MA) If you're looking for something fun and festive to do during the holiday season that is sure to get you in a great mood then look no further than this holiday-themed Drag Brunch line-up! From music that will get you moving to food that will have you wishing you had room for more, there is fun to be had for all ages every Saturday in December!
Arriving in style: Santa comes to town in a helicopter
Santa arrived in Quincy Saturday. Not on reindeer back or flying sleigh but by helicopter. Families packed Pageant Field to get a rare glimpse of Ol Saint Nick in the skies. “It’s so great to have a place to take our kids to see Santa,” said Jaclyn Smeaton. “So nice of Santa to visit from the North Pole.”
WCVB
Holiday Shopping: Supporting Small Businesses
NEEDHAM, Mass. — With holiday shopping season underway, Segun Idowu Chief of Economic Opportunity for the City of Boston and Hilina Ajakaiye, Executive Vice President of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau are encouraging Bostonians to shop in the neighborhoods and support small business. Learn more about the...
huntnewsnu.com
Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years
After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss
WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
WCVB
Monday, November 28: Lost and Found
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan sets off on a treasure hunt around Boston, armed with a metal detector. In Rhode Island, she stumbles upon some long-lost “loot” with local pinball wizards. And have you ever wondered what happens to your lost luggage? We’ve got that answer. Finally, Nicole meets people who experienced a loss of health and stability – and through social media, “found” a connection to community.
WCVB
Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston for Earthshot Prize Awards
BOSTON — The city of Boston is preparing to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales this week, as Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in the Massachusetts capital for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. The British Royals will arrive Wednesday and will be in Boston...
cohaitungchi.com
20 Fantastic Things To Do In Boston This November
The trees are bursting with hues of auburn and gold, the air is crisp and the spooky season is officially over. While things might be feeling a bit hectic at the moment, there’s still plenty to do this November in Boston to enjoy the remainder of the fall season before it ends and the cheerful winter décor goes up. Check these events out!
WCVB
80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston, deadliest nightclub fire in US history
BOSTON — In the blink of an eye the Cocoanut Grove, one of Boston's swankiest nightclubs, became an unimaginable inferno — trapping hundreds of panicked victims as they jammed the club's exits. In less than 15 minutes, 492 people were dead and another 166 injured, making the blaze...
WCVB
Friday, December 2: Flashback Friday: Passport to the ’90s
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we re-board the planes, trains, and automobiles that have taken the Chronicle team to exotic destinations around the globe. Pack your bags for a return trip to a few of our favorite locales.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Massachusetts and Georgia both claim this popular holiday tune
There's a dispute over where this popular Christmas carol was written.
msonewsports.com
Beverly Holiday Parade Today (Sunday) at 1 p.m. – Paul & Kristin Guanci Grand Marshalls
BEVERY – The Beverly Holiday Parade will be held today at 1 p.m. – Kristin Pieroni Guanci is a Beverly native whose Grandpa Mario was one of the founding members of the ICC. Kristin’s Dad Robert served as a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the ICC. Kristin has also served as, Friends of Cove Park. Kristin and her Co President Roberta Chirco raised over $120,000 in private donations to turn Kimball Haskell Park into a play ground for children.
WCVB
Massachusetts business owners express gratitude on Small Business Saturday
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Many people look to get their holiday shopping done in the days following Thanksgiving, which feature some big discounts. People were able to score deals at major retailers on Black Friday, but Small Business Saturday is all about shopping local. "It's a wonderful day. People truly...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
WCVB
Wednesday, November 30: Restaurant Roundup
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A taste of France by way of West Africa lands in the heart of Back Bay at Café Sauvage. MIDA chef/owner Douglass Williams offers us a tour of his Newton outpost. And a filmmaker and an architect who loved throwing dinner parties turn pro – with a Cambridge restaurant focusing on Peruvian cuisine.
