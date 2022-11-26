Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
11-year-old boy injured in road rage shooting in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old boy was injured in a road rage shooting in Tacoma on Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). Two vehicles were driving next to each other around 2:20 p.m. on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall when someone from a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired a shot into a Honda CRV.
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
Detectives continue to investigate 1998 killing of pregnant Tacoma woman and her two kids
TACOMA, Wash. — In 1998, a pregnant mother and her two young children were beaten inside their Tacoma home, which was then lit on fire. Linda Tran's family is still searching for answers about the murders over 20 years later. "Linda was incredibly amazing," her cousin Hannah Scoccolo said....
ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle
SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a vehicle to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. Officers found the damaged ATM about 0.5 miles away from the bank's location. There were wet wads of money found scattered along the street along with the ATM, which could weigh as much as 1,000 pounds.
22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.
Everett man's story of living without heat helps warm hearts and homes
EVERETT, Wash. — The holidays came early for Tim Otness, and the only thing he wants this year is a warm home. "I don't ask for help," he said. "I just don't." He didn't ask, but someone answered anyway. KING 5 met Otness two weeks ago when temperatures were...
Stolen Amazon truck in Port Orchard likely an organized crime, police say
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Law enforcement in Kitsap County are looking for someone who stole an Amazon delivery van while the driver was dropping off a package at a Port Orchard home. The driver was injured while he tried to stop the van thief. Rusty, who is contracted by...
'Emotional tornado': 9-year-old injured in Renton shooting out of hospital
BURIEN, Wash. — On Sunday, Isaiah Johns' teammates and family celebrated the 9-year-old's return home from the hospital. He was shot in Renton during an apparent road rage incident nine days ago. For the Johns family, every moment of the last week has been a test of strength. "It's...
Bellevue Police Foundation sets up memorial fund for officer killed in collision
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Foundation has set up a memorial fund for Officer Jordan Jackson, who died Monday after he was struck by a car while riding his patrol motorcycle. He was 34 years old. "It's clear that Jordan Jackson was really loved. It's very clear," said...
2 found dead after shots fired at The Landing in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Two people died after a shooting at The Landing in Renton Monday afternoon. Several people called to report shots fired around 2:40 p.m. at a roundabout near the Regal Theater, Renton police said. Responding officers arrived to find two men dead. Multiple eyewitnesses told police that...
Tacoma police arrest 28-year-old man in double homicide
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a double homicide that occurred just after 8 a.m. Monday morning near 8000 South Hosmer street. A 911 call was placed saying there was a victim of trauma, and police found a deceased person with gunshot wounds. Upon a search of the scene, another person was discovered to be deceased.
Man shot, killed in homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Police in Tacoma is investigating the city's 40th homicide this year after a man was shot and killed late Monday night. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called at about 11:30 p.m. Monday to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead.
Stroum JCC brings 'Hands-on Hanukkah' to neighborhoods across western Washington
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — This year, Hanukkah starts on Sunday, Dec. 18, but the Stroum Jewish Community Center on Mercer Island is already helping people of all backgrounds get ready for the celebration. A returning series of events called "Hands-on Hanukkah" was created to give families a chance to...
Bellevue police chief calls loss of motorcycle Officer Jordan Jackson a 'tragedy'
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department is mourning the loss of motorcycle officer Jordan Jackson. He died on Monday after his motorcycle collided with a car in Bellevue. He was 34 years old. “A tragedy to lose him, he was a great officer but an even better human...
Man killed in homicide at Des Moines apartment, police say
DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a Des Moines apartment late Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department said officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Waterview Crossing Apartments at 21800 Pacific Highway South for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.
Snohomish County plane crash victims identified
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the four victims of a deadly plane crash on Nov. 18. The four victims include: David Newton, 67, of Wichita, Kansas; Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor; Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy. The group consisted of two test pilots, a flight test director and an instrumental engineer.
Snohomish County cold weather shelters open as low temperatures arrive
MONROE, Wash — As winter weather moves through Western Washington, a big concern for many is expected freezing temperatures throughout the week. Sunday night, overnight cold weather shelters are opening in Snohomish County, and they are planning to stay open through the rest of the week. New Hope Fellowship...
Social worker reports on-the-job attack in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A social worker with Department of Children, Youth, and Families or DCYF says she is recovering from an attack that was carried out by a foster youth in Puyallup last week. Her family says what happened is not a fluke, but instead part of a systemic...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting leaves Capitol Hill business 'scared'
SEATTLE — Despite the tragic LGBTQ nightclub shooting happening in Colorado Springs, many throughout Seattle are feeling the pain from Saturday night's incident that left 5 dead. That includes one business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that has ties to the Colorado Springs nightclub. Places like Julia’s on...
Meridian Elementary reopens with added safety measures following lockdown
KENT, Wash. — Students and staff at Meridian Elementary in Kent are expected to return to school Monday, Nov. 21, after it was closed for four days following a lockdown. The school sent an email to parents and staff to outline specific added safety measures that will be in place starting Nov. 21. The plans include more safety officers on the campus, measures to better secure the building and changes to spaces children use.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0