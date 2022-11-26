ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

KING 5

11-year-old boy injured in road rage shooting in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old boy was injured in a road rage shooting in Tacoma on Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). Two vehicles were driving next to each other around 2:20 p.m. on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall when someone from a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired a shot into a Honda CRV.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
KING 5

ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle

SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a vehicle to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. Officers found the damaged ATM about 0.5 miles away from the bank's location. There were wet wads of money found scattered along the street along with the ATM, which could weigh as much as 1,000 pounds.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

2 found dead after shots fired at The Landing in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Two people died after a shooting at The Landing in Renton Monday afternoon. Several people called to report shots fired around 2:40 p.m. at a roundabout near the Regal Theater, Renton police said. Responding officers arrived to find two men dead. Multiple eyewitnesses told police that...
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Tacoma police arrest 28-year-old man in double homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a double homicide that occurred just after 8 a.m. Monday morning near 8000 South Hosmer street. A 911 call was placed saying there was a victim of trauma, and police found a deceased person with gunshot wounds. Upon a search of the scene, another person was discovered to be deceased.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Man shot, killed in homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Police in Tacoma is investigating the city's 40th homicide this year after a man was shot and killed late Monday night. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called at about 11:30 p.m. Monday to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Man killed in homicide at Des Moines apartment, police say

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a Des Moines apartment late Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department said officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Waterview Crossing Apartments at 21800 Pacific Highway South for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.
DES MOINES, WA
KING 5

Snohomish County plane crash victims identified

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the four victims of a deadly plane crash on Nov. 18. The four victims include: David Newton, 67, of Wichita, Kansas; Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor; Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy. The group consisted of two test pilots, a flight test director and an instrumental engineer.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Social worker reports on-the-job attack in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A social worker with Department of Children, Youth, and Families or DCYF says she is recovering from an attack that was carried out by a foster youth in Puyallup last week. Her family says what happened is not a fluke, but instead part of a systemic...
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

Meridian Elementary reopens with added safety measures following lockdown

KENT, Wash. — Students and staff at Meridian Elementary in Kent are expected to return to school Monday, Nov. 21, after it was closed for four days following a lockdown. The school sent an email to parents and staff to outline specific added safety measures that will be in place starting Nov. 21. The plans include more safety officers on the campus, measures to better secure the building and changes to spaces children use.
KENT, WA
