On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Samuel's injury was unrelated to the hamstring injury that kept him out during Week 8's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. "We got back (from Mexico City) at like seven in the morning (on Tuesday)," Shanahan told reporters. "I'm sure he went home and slept for a while. It was a little weird day. He didn't feel it much on Tuesday. Got the information on Wednesday, and then we were safe about it."

1 DAY AGO