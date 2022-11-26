Read full article on original website
George Kittle calls his 49ers ‘gorgeous’ following 4th straight win, 13-0 shutout of the Saints
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates another dominant performance from San Francisco’s defense following Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, talks about the shutout performance, wanting more points from his offense, the low hit on his quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and why he feels his team looks “gorgeous” after […]
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers 13-0 win over Saints, reacts to David Shaw’s resignation at Stanford
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gives his observations of a gritty performance from his offense, the superb shutout performance of his defense in Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, as well as seeing head coach David Shaw stepdown at Stanford after 12 seasons with his former college program.
What they are saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints lost an ugly game to the San Francisco 49ers 13-0 on the road Sunday. Despite multiple red zone trips, New Orleans couldn't muster up any points - and was shut out for the first time since the 2001 season. Here's what sports writers...
Deebo Samuel , 49ers get promising injury update for Week 12 vs. Saints after prior concern
San Francisco 49ers fans got a bit of a scare a few days ago when news of Deebo Samuel’s injury circulated on the internet. Kyle Shanahan certainly did not help matters, as his wording of Samuel’s injury was worrying, even if it was accurate. Thankfully, though, it seems like the injury was nothing more than a flesh wound for the star WR.
Sean Payton Cardinals speculation swirls after report links former Saints coach to Arizona
For months, Arizona Cardinals fans have expressed their interest in having Sean Payton become the next head coach of their team, should the team move on from Kliff Kingsbury. According to a recent report, Payton may have some interest in coming to Arizona as well. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan...
Yardbarker
Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
Yardbarker
49ers WR Deebo Samuel likely to play vs. Saints
On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Samuel's injury was unrelated to the hamstring injury that kept him out during Week 8's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. "We got back (from Mexico City) at like seven in the morning (on Tuesday)," Shanahan told reporters. "I'm sure he went home and slept for a while. It was a little weird day. He didn't feel it much on Tuesday. Got the information on Wednesday, and then we were safe about it."
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
49ers Grades in Win Against Saints
The 49ers offense got a rocky start against a solid Saints defense. They were only able to score 10 points before halftime, a field goal, and a great touchdown catch by Juan Jennings in the back end of the end zone after Jimmy Garoppolo’s pass was nearly intercepted, but the offense was only able to score 13 points total. There have been a lot of concerns for the 49ers’ offense, but one stands out above the rest: red zone offense.
CBS Sports
49ers vs. Saints Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
The New Orleans Saints will square off against the San Francisco 49ers on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Saints were able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Rams...
Yardbarker
Why did the 49ers Offense Play Poorly Against Competitive Saints?
In week 12 of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0. The San Francisco defense held the Saints to zero points, which is fantastic, but the 49ers offense struggled. The offense was only able to score one touchdown against the Saints, which will need to improve moving forward. San Francisco now has a 7-4 record leading the NFC West, but what went wrong with the 49ers offense against the Saints?
NOLA.com
Live: Saints look for their 2nd consecutive win vs. the 49ers in Santa Clara
The New Orleans Saints travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a significant road test for the NFC South squad. The Saints are seeking their second consecutive victory after taking down the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans a week ago. The Saints should be healthier...
