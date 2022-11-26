Read full article on original website
'The time was right': Southeast Texas Journalist Thomas Taschinger retiring after 43 years in news industry
BEAUMONT, Texas — After more than four decades in the news industry, a journalist who worked for three Southeast Texas news outlets is ready to relax amid his upcoming retirement. Thomas Taschinger announced his upcoming retirement Sunday. Taschinger is the opinion editor for the Beaumont Enterprise and a political...
Area business owners encouraging Southeast Texans to shop local during Small Business Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands woke up early to kick off their holiday shopping and hop on the deals Black Friday brings. Area small business owners are hoping shoppers who spend their money in big box stores will show them the same support during Small Business Saturday. Many Southeast Texas...
'We're making them feel special' : Some Other Place serves up Thanksgiving meals to Southeast Texans in need
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas nonprofit spent the morning of Thanksgiving passing out hot meals to those in need. Some Other Place is an organization where people of all faiths come together to provide services of all types to people who find themselves in emergency situations, according to their website.
'Share Your Christmas' during 12News' 28th annual food drive and help your fellow Southeast Texans
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas is one of the 10 most food insecure states in the country. It's a problem that is especially prevalent during the holidays. And this year the need is especially urgent since so many across Southeast Texas are in need. DONATE HERE NOW | You can...
StormTrackers: Heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas, we hope your Thanksgiving plans are indoors! A slow-moving storm system will deliver two rounds of rain to the region ahead of another cold front. The first rain arrives around midday on Thanksgiving with numerous showers and thunderstorms possible. The 12News StormTrackers predict a...
City of Orange firefighters seek toy donations to support families in need during holidays
ORANGE, Texas — ‘Tis the season to give! Each year, the City of Orange Fire Department hosts a “Fill the Fire Truck Campaign” at central fire station. All donations of toys are being accepted daily, beginning November 21, 2022, through December 12, 2022, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Southeast Texas journalist, political pundit retiring after nearly 40 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — Longtime Opinions Page editor at the Beaumont Enterprise and 12News political pundit, Thomas Taschinger, is calling it quits after nearly 40 years as a journalist in Southeast Texas. Taschinger announced his impending departure from The Enterprise on Sunday in, of course, the pages of the newspaper...
Texas DPS issues warning after more Southeast Texas pedestrians hit by vehicles
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly weekend that left three pedestrians dead on Southeast Texas roadways has raised questions, including who is at fault when someone is struck by a vehicle. A man and a woman were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along...
