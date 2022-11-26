Driver, 23, Charged With DWI In Fair Lawn Thanksgiving Day Crash That Injured Family Of Four

Initial details were scant after a Mazda 3 and Mercury Milan collided on Maple Avenue near Elm Avenue over Route 208 in Fair Lawn shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thanksgving night. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: A driver from River Vale was drunk when his sedan crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn on Thanksgiving night, authorities charged.

Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after his Mazda 3 collided with a Mercury Milan on Maple Avenue near Elm Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Arloro was charged with DWI and reckless driving, among other counts, the sergeant said.

Also taken to Valley were the 33-year-old male driver of the Milan, his 25-year-old wife and their two daughters -- one 6 and the other only a year old, Metzler said. Their injuries weren't considered life-threatening, either, he said.

No one in a Suburu that rear-ended the Milan in the crash was injured, Metzler noted.

Responders who assisted also included the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, Glen Rock police, Fair Lawn firefighters and Heavy Rescue Squad members and three Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Squad rigs.

The police investigation of the crash kept the road closed well past midnight.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.