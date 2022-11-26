Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Three positives and three negatives from Iowa basketball's showing at the Emerald Coast Classic
Iowa basketball finished 1-1 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, over Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Hawkeyes took down Clemson, 74-71. Iowa was up 14 points in the second half before the Tigers came clawing back and tied it with less than a minute ago. Iowa was able to hit its free throws and make key plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
ourquadcities.com
Hawkeyes can’t hold off Huskies in tourney final
Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally No. 3 UConn past No. 9 Iowa 86-79 Sunday in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament in Portland. “It really was difficult to play against these guys,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “I don’t think we felt really good about ourselves at halftime. I thought we came out in the third quarter and really took control of the game.”
blackheartgoldpants.com
Takeaways from Iowa’s 79-66 loss to TCU
The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) got down early and could never recover as the TCU Horned Frogs looked every part of their preseason ranking in a 79-66 win over the Hawks. I’ll keep this quick with takeaways. Iowa wasn’t ready for bullyball. TCU has an identity and they played...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Underwhelming offensive performances define Iowa football’s 2022 campaign
Winning in improbable fashion isn’t a sustainable route to a championship of any kind — no matter the sport. The 2022 Iowa football team proved that. The Hawkeyes were fun to watch weekly. Five of Iowa’s 12 regular season games were decided by one score. Iowa often found ways to win games with big plays on defense and special teams. The Hawkeyes weren’t just forcing turnovers or changing field position either — they were scoring points via pick sixes, fumble returns, and punt blocks.
Nebraska Football: Iowa fans show their true colors in Black Friday loss
The Nebraska football team’s 2022 season came to a merciful end with a little bit of hype and hope on the way out. After yet another losing season, there were more than a few Husker fans who were ready to get this thing over with. It wouldn’t have been out of the question if the Cornhuskers players also came into the Black Friday matchup ready to just be done.
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
saturdaytradition.com
Controversy in Iowa City? Key 3rd-down catch for Iowa ruled incomplete on review
Iowa has been chipping away at Nebraska’s lead all second half, and the Hawkeyes have a chance to tie the game late. Unfortunately, one big play by the Hawkeyes was wiped away by review. Facing a 3rd-and-10 play, quarterback Alex Padilla was immediately forced out of the pocket by...
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
weareiowa.com
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
Photo Gallery: Recruits Visiting Iowa for Nebraska Game
Asa Newsom, Titus Cram, Koi Perich, Others Checking Out Kinnick Stadium Friday
#9 Iowa women set up clash with #3 UCONN at Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
(Iowa City) Caitlin Clark went for 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in the University of Iowa women’s basketball win over Oregon State on Friday. The Hawkeyes topped the Beavers 73-59 and have a 5-1 record. Monica Czinano added 17 points on 7/11 shooting along with 7 rebounds....
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KCCI.com
Week starts sunny before next round of wintry weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Following a little rain this morning, most of today was dry and pretty typical of late November. Temperatures warmed back into the 40s, but northerly winds held wind chills down in the 30s. Tonight, high pressure drifting overhead will calm...
KWQC
2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa, Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.
bleedingheartland.com
Clark farm on Muscatine Island
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
98.1 KHAK
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
ourquadcities.com
Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational
State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
Comments / 0