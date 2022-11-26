ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MySanAntonio

We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park

The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

LIST: Where can I eat on Thanksgiving in Southeast Texas?

BEAUMONT, Texas — For Southeast Texans who are wondering where they can purchase, or receive a free Thanksgiving meal, there are options available. Here are lists of places in Southeast Texas serving Thanksgiving meals. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any more, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Two Vidor Men Arrested

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. Officers arrived on scene and 3 white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Be a Santa to a Senior | How you can help older adults get gifts through company's annual program

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to share the holiday spirit with senior citizens who may not have family and feel alone. As the season of giving approaches, Home Instead is asking residents to participate in their 19th Annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. Through it, members of the community can give a gift to a senior who may otherwise go without.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway

NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic was blocked as crews in Nederland battled a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage. The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Nederland Fire Department, Port Neches Fire Department, Groves Fire Department, Jefferson County ESD No. 4, Acadian EMS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Entergy.
NEDERLAND, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Nov. 23, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
