Woman Disappears After Asking Husband For DivorceStill UnsolvedBeaumont, TX
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Kirbyville's 33rd annual Christmas in the park celebration
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Santa Clause will be making his debut November 26, 2022, at the 33rd annual Kirbyville Area Heritage Society Christmas in the park festival. The festival is at the Magnolia Park in Kirbyville. Festivities start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Attendees will be able...
MySanAntonio
We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
Café in Vidor gives back to the community for Thanksgiving
VIDOR, Texas — Thanksgiving is a special time for most people, with giving being the highlight. For Sherry and David Mills, the owners of the Red Wagon Café in Vidor, that seems to be the case. The couple started feeding their community free Thanksgiving dinner 12 years ago...
Area business owners encouraging Southeast Texans to shop local during Small Business Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands woke up early to kick off their holiday shopping and hop on the deals Black Friday brings. Area small business owners are hoping shoppers who spend their money in big box stores will show them the same support during Small Business Saturday. Many Southeast Texas...
kjas.com
Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park
The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
LIST: Where can I eat on Thanksgiving in Southeast Texas?
BEAUMONT, Texas — For Southeast Texans who are wondering where they can purchase, or receive a free Thanksgiving meal, there are options available. Here are lists of places in Southeast Texas serving Thanksgiving meals. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any more, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.
kogt.com
Two Vidor Men Arrested
On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. Officers arrived on scene and 3 white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then...
Be a Santa to a Senior | How you can help older adults get gifts through company's annual program
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to share the holiday spirit with senior citizens who may not have family and feel alone. As the season of giving approaches, Home Instead is asking residents to participate in their 19th Annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. Through it, members of the community can give a gift to a senior who may otherwise go without.
KFDM-TV
Holiday shopping season starts on Black Friday
BEAUMONT — Black Friday marks the beginning of holiday shopping and shoppers took to the stores to catch some great deals. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
KPLC TV
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
Small east Texas town has to boil water during Thanksgiving due to old infrastructure
Zavalla, Texas is no stranger to water problems, but the issues have worsened in the past month due to low pressure, resulting in a complete stoppage.
myfoxzone.com
Three Southeast Texas men arrested, charged following reports of 'suspicious vehicle' near Beaumont business
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three Southeast Texas men were arrested and charged after Beaumont Police found tools they said are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Dragon Industries shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle near the business, according...
'He loved his job for teaching' : Funeral arrangements set for beloved Port Arthur ISD teacher
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for a beloved Port Arthur Independent School District teacher. James Lowell Terrell, III of Buna died at his home on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the age of 42 years old. He was apart of the Buna High School class...
'The time was right': Southeast Texas Journalist Thomas Taschinger retiring after 43 years in news industry
BEAUMONT, Texas — After more than four decades in the news industry, a journalist who worked for three Southeast Texas news outlets is ready to relax amid his upcoming retirement. Thomas Taschinger announced his upcoming retirement Sunday. Taschinger is the opinion editor for the Beaumont Enterprise and a political...
Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway
NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic was blocked as crews in Nederland battled a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage. The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Nederland Fire Department, Port Neches Fire Department, Groves Fire Department, Jefferson County ESD No. 4, Acadian EMS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Entergy.
'It's the call of Jesus' : Destiny Church in Orange gives back to the community with food pantry
ORANGE, Texas — Destiny Church in Orange is grateful they have the ability to give back to the community in such a big way this holiday season. Across the street from the church at 3423 Martin Street in Orange is what began as the "Blessing Box," but now a 10-by-12-foot shed stocked with food and other necessities for those in need.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Nov. 23, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Southeast Texas drought stunts tree growth at M&M Christmas Tree Farm
HAMSHIRE, Texas — With Thanksgiving on its way out, Christmas tree shopping is already on people's minds. While inflation didn't take a huge hit on most Christmas tree farms in the region, the drought has affected some aspects of the shopping experience. Owner of M&M Christmas Tree Farm in...
fox26houston.com
Texas teachers, staffers charged after special needs students eats his own feces
LIBERTY, Texas - A Texas teacher and two assistants allegedly isolated a 5-year-old special-needs boy for so long that he started eating his own feces after being deprived of food. Melody LaPointe, 47, and teaching assistants Tarah Tinney, 33, and Augusta Costlow, 27, face charges after a special needs boy...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
