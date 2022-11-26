ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Black Friday shoppers find deals in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shoppers flocked to the Nashville West shopping center on Charolette Pike Friday afternoon to get the best deals they could find. Some of the deals were just too good to pass up, like an 83-inch Samsung TV $400 cheaper than it was last week. A treadmill at Dick’s Sporting Goods was $2,000 last week and on Friday, it was $900.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

East Nashville Home for Sale

Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hundreds served at Nashville Rescue Mission

A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Thousands took to the streets in Belle Meade on Thursday morning for this year’s Boulevard Bolt. FiftyForward donates 500 Thanksgiving meals to adults in need. Updated: 6 hours ago.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Are You Ready For A Christmas Parade?

Sat. (Dec. 3. 2022) 5:00PM The 12th annual La Vergne Parade of Lights begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place. Following the parade there will be Christmas carols, snacks, and pictures with Santa. Sun. (Dec. 4,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
luxurytraveldiary.com

Review: Four Seasons Nashville

Four Seasons Nashville is the first Four Seasons in Tennessee. Set in one of the most iconic high-rise buildings in the state of Tennessee, rising 40 stories above the vibrant city, the art and light-filled hotel encompass 235 hotel guest rooms and suites, along with a unique chef-driven restaurant and bar concept, a full-service spa and resort-style pool deck, modern event spaces, and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Academy Sports + Outdoors Bed Bath & Beyond Best Buy Belk CoolSprings Galleria Rivergate Mall Mall at Green Hills Stones River Murfreesboro Costco Dick’s Sporting Goods Foot Locker Kohl’s Lowe’s Petco Publix REI Opry Mills Target Tractor Supply Ulta Walmart The post These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Donelson Cafe gives back to community with free Thanksgiving meal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The spirit of giving was all over Nashville on Thanksgiving Day. People came out to the Donelson Cafe on Thursday for the annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The food, the traditional and what you’d expect. What’s unexpected, it’s mostly provided by the neighborhood, donations for the jar...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list. In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Tennessee will require enhanced training requirements for registered security guards while enacting greater potential disciplinary measures for violations related to these new consumer protections. These new requirements are part of legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee that has become known as Dallas’s Law. Named for the late Dallas Barrett, Dallas’s Law creates […] The post TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE

