The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Entrepreneurs hope you'll 'Shop Black Small Business Weekend' for the holidays
If you're on the hunt for holiday gifts or stocking stuffers, "Shop Black City Tour" is hosting its fourth annual "Shop Black Small Business Weekend."
WSMV
Black Friday shoppers find deals in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shoppers flocked to the Nashville West shopping center on Charolette Pike Friday afternoon to get the best deals they could find. Some of the deals were just too good to pass up, like an 83-inch Samsung TV $400 cheaper than it was last week. A treadmill at Dick’s Sporting Goods was $2,000 last week and on Friday, it was $900.
Tennessee Tribune
East Nashville Home for Sale
Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
Shoppers arrive several hours early for Black Friday deals at Opry Mills Bass Pro Shops
Within minutes of the doors opening at 5 a.m., nearly 1,000 Black Friday shoppers at Opry Mills flocked to Bass Pro Shops to take advantage of the deals of the day.
Dozens of flights delayed at BNA as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end
Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year, but the Nashville International Airport (BNA) has reported delays for dozens of flights, impacting numerous passengers returning home from their Thanksgiving trips.
WSMV
Hundreds served at Nashville Rescue Mission
A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Thousands took to the streets in Belle Meade on Thursday morning for this year’s Boulevard Bolt. FiftyForward donates 500 Thanksgiving meals to adults in need. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Don’t Want to Shop on Black Friday? Here Are Things to Do That Aren’t Shopping
Are you looking for something to do this weekend that doesn’t involve shopping? We’ve put together a list of activities all across Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy with your entire family on Black Friday and all weekend long. These are great options if you have family or friends visiting the Nashville area.
wgnsradio.com
Are You Ready For A Christmas Parade?
Sat. (Dec. 3. 2022) 5:00PM The 12th annual La Vergne Parade of Lights begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place. Following the parade there will be Christmas carols, snacks, and pictures with Santa. Sun. (Dec. 4,...
luxurytraveldiary.com
Review: Four Seasons Nashville
Four Seasons Nashville is the first Four Seasons in Tennessee. Set in one of the most iconic high-rise buildings in the state of Tennessee, rising 40 stories above the vibrant city, the art and light-filled hotel encompass 235 hotel guest rooms and suites, along with a unique chef-driven restaurant and bar concept, a full-service spa and resort-style pool deck, modern event spaces, and more.
These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Academy Sports + Outdoors Bed Bath & Beyond Best Buy Belk CoolSprings Galleria Rivergate Mall Mall at Green Hills Stones River Murfreesboro Costco Dick’s Sporting Goods Foot Locker Kohl’s Lowe’s Petco Publix REI Opry Mills Target Tractor Supply Ulta Walmart The post These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Despite higher prices, families make it a tradition to find a live tree
The owners of Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm in Murfreesboro said prices for live Christmas Trees went up about 10-15% compared to last year.
WSMV
Donelson Cafe gives back to community with free Thanksgiving meal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The spirit of giving was all over Nashville on Thanksgiving Day. People came out to the Donelson Cafe on Thursday for the annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The food, the traditional and what you’d expect. What’s unexpected, it’s mostly provided by the neighborhood, donations for the jar...
Toy drives give children in need a merry Christmas
Each holiday season, nonprofit organizations and Good Samaritans alike coordinate toy drives, clothing drives and donation funds to help those in need at the holidays.
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list. In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy […]
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Who was on the Nashville Nine last year? Take a look at the historic properties at risk of demolition
Before the new Nashville Nine list comes out, here is a refresher of the 2021 list and why those properties made the list.
Doctors urge families to look for signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia during the holiday season
With the holiday season officially underway, experts are urging people to look out for signs of a serious illness while spending much-needed time with their family.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Tennessee will require enhanced training requirements for registered security guards while enacting greater potential disciplinary measures for violations related to these new consumer protections. These new requirements are part of legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee that has become known as Dallas’s Law. Named for the late Dallas Barrett, Dallas’s Law creates […] The post TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
clarksvillenow.com
Work week weather: Warmer temps in Clarksville ahead of rain on Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Temperatures will warm up this week ahead of showers on Tuesday. The chance of rain begins Tuesday afternoon at 60%, rising to 100% Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Things will cool back down behind the rain, with a low in the...
