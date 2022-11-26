Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Film review: What happened to LSU's defense in the loss to Texas A&M?
Perhaps you don’t want to think about this game anymore, and if that’s the case, we don’t blame you. After five straight wins put LSU in position to at least reach a New Year’s Six bowl and possibly reach the College Football Playoff, the Tigers got pushed around Saturday night in a way they had not been all year.
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU
Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M defender, former 4-star recruit, reportedly set to enter transfer portal
Texas A&M is expected to lose a former 4-star recruit and linebacker who was from the 2022 recruiting class. Ish Harris, a 6-foot-3 and 210-pounder from Pilot Point, Texas, announced to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he would enter the portal. Harris thanked God, his family, coaches and teammates, and then said his recruitment is open.
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on November 26. Texas A&M will...
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury update on Jayden Daniels, other players
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seemed to hurt his ankle late in the second half of the game against Texas A&M on Saturday, and returned to the field with it taped. On Sunday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he was optimistic about Daniels’ status going into the Southeastern Conference championship week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU faces backlash from fans and media as Texas A&M upset dashes Playoff hopes
Brian Kelly and LSU saw their College Football Playoff hopes go up in smoke at Kyle Field on Saturday night as Texas A&M delivered its biggest win of the season. The Aggies prevailed 38-23 to finish the season 5-7. LSU fell to 9-3 with the SEC Championship Game on deck next week in Atlanta against Georgia.
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: Sa’Mya Jones, Ranked Top 5 in the 2024 Extra Elite 100, Reveals Why LSU Was the School That Won Her Heart
You know it’s going to be a very Happy Holidays for Sa’Mya Jones, the outstanding athlete ranked in the Top 5 of the latest 2024 Extra Elite 100 as she now knows what she wants for Christmas (and will likely get): pretty much anything LSU Tigers related!. During...
NOLA.com
LSU notebook: Tigers come up short in bid for another 10-win regular season as Texas A&M prevails
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — LSU’s bid for a 10-win regular season, which would have been its ninth in the past 20 seasons and 11th overall, was spoiled by a determined Texas A&M team on Saturday night. Even though LSU is headed to Atlanta for next week’s Southeastern Conference...
LSU football Twitter in absolute shambles after embarrassing loss vs. Texas A&M
The season all but ended for LSU football on Saturday night after they suffered a heartbreaking 38-23 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. The Tigers were the favorites to win this one as they looked to keep their playoff hopes alive. Apparently, the Aggies never got the memo. LSU...
NOLA.com
How can LSU beat Texas A&M on Saturday? Keys include running the ball
LSU travels to its last regular season game with a chance at a 10-win season this Saturday under first-year coach Brian Kelly. Here are ways the Tigers can get that done. Texas A&M has one of the worst run defenses in the country. Auburn’s Robby Ashford was able to get away with 60 yards passing in a victory over the Aggies because the Tigers figured out they could run it down their throats. LSU may or may not return running back Josh Williams, but it still has its leading rusher in quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Everything Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the LSU game
Here's everything that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the Aggies closed out their 2022 campaign with an upset win against fifth ranked LSU. In particular, Fisher talked about the performance of running back Devon Achane who had over 200 yards rushing and set a tone for the rest of the team with his performance.
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Texas A&M
While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
Three Observations From LSU's Loss to Texas A&M
It wasn’t the fairytale ending LSU fans had hoped for on Saturday night. Heading into the regular season finale against Texas A&M with the chance to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, the Tigers simply couldn't get it done after falling to the Aggies. From start to finish...
NOLA.com
Southeastern Louisiana rallies past Idaho in 45-42 FCS playoff thriller
HAMMOND — Cephus Johnson III ran for two touchdowns, Zy Alexander had a late interception return for a touchdown and Southeastern Louisiana held off Idaho 45-42 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday night at Strawberry Stadium. The Vandals had a chance to send the game...
Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Texas A&M
The Tigers enter their matchup against Texas A&M looking to replicate the same success they have had in conference play as they close out the season. As this program continues to rebuild under Brian Kelly, they have jumped hurdle after hurdle, but facing a talented SEC squad on the road will be a huge test in the regular season finale.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
Bryan College Station Eagle
How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
