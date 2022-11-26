Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida
West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators. The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).
FOX Sports
No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels meet in Portland, Oregon
North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide square off in Portland, Oregon. The Crimson Tide have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Alabama scores 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by...
NC State upends No. 17 North Carolina in 2 OT
Christopher Dunn kicked two field goals in overtime Friday and North Carolina State came out with a 30-27 victory when
College Football’s Coaching Carousel Is Taking On-Field Toll
It’s not likely a coincidence that several targets’ current teams stumbled In November.
Recruits react to NC State's rivalry win over UNC
Some of NC State's top recruiting targets shared their thoughts on NC State's thrilling win over North Carolina.
247Sports
Mack Brown not discouraged by UNC football's 30-27 loss to NC State as ACC Championship Game looms
The North Carolina Tar Heels dropped a second consecutive game Friday against NC State, falling 30-27 in two overtimes. UNC (9-3, 6-2 ACC) went into the meeting looking to bounce back after losing to Georgia Tech 21-17 but instead will enter the ACC Championship Game against Clemson on a two-game slide. The Tar Heels last faced the Tigers in 2019, a game Clemson won 21-20 in Chapel Hill. UNC has dropped the past four meetings between the two, but Mack Brown is looking on the bright side.
packinsider.com
NC State 30 #17 UNC 27 (2OT): Highlight Reel and Condensed Game
Check out the highlight reel and condensed game from today’s Wolfpack victory over #17 UNC in Chapel Hill in Double Overtime, with NC State winning 30-27. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
SB Nation
Alabama beat North Carolina in the sloppiest 4 OT game imaginable
North Carolina and Alabama are supposed to be two of the better teams in the country this year in men’s college basketball. Four overtime games are supposed to be thrilling. Neither of those things felt like they were true on Sunday night when the Tar Heels and the Crimson Tide played an error-filled four OT game at the Phil Knight Invitational, better known as the PK 85.
Odds and Ends: Clemson Favored Over UNC in ACC Championship Game
Clemson kicks off ACC Championship Game week as a touchdown favorite against North Carolina in Charlotte, N.C.
Comments / 0