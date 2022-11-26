ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida

West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators. The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Mack Brown not discouraged by UNC football's 30-27 loss to NC State as ACC Championship Game looms

The North Carolina Tar Heels dropped a second consecutive game Friday against NC State, falling 30-27 in two overtimes. UNC (9-3, 6-2 ACC) went into the meeting looking to bounce back after losing to Georgia Tech 21-17 but instead will enter the ACC Championship Game against Clemson on a two-game slide. The Tar Heels last faced the Tigers in 2019, a game Clemson won 21-20 in Chapel Hill. UNC has dropped the past four meetings between the two, but Mack Brown is looking on the bright side.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 30 #17 UNC 27 (2OT): Highlight Reel and Condensed Game

Check out the highlight reel and condensed game from today’s Wolfpack victory over #17 UNC in Chapel Hill in Double Overtime, with NC State winning 30-27. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
SB Nation

Alabama beat North Carolina in the sloppiest 4 OT game imaginable

North Carolina and Alabama are supposed to be two of the better teams in the country this year in men’s college basketball. Four overtime games are supposed to be thrilling. Neither of those things felt like they were true on Sunday night when the Tar Heels and the Crimson Tide played an error-filled four OT game at the Phil Knight Invitational, better known as the PK 85.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy