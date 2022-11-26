Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Hawks-76ers Game
Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday."He's really being aggressive," Mitchell said about Mobley. "He was the reason we stayed in the game for the first three quarters."Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter."It wasn't a terrible game, but we missed a lot of shots we usually make," Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "We did a good job of creating those shots, but they just didn't go in. Credit the guys for...
Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
James' season-high 39 points lead Lakers by Spurs, 143-138
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James picked the perfect time for his best offensive output of the season. James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. “We gave up a ton in transition, we turned the ball over, couldn’t get a defensive rebound at times,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “But again, when you’re able to score the ball, it covers up for a lot of mistakes.” San Antonio has lost eight straight, tied for the fourth-longest skid in franchise history.
Lakers top Spurs in James' return for first road victory
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scores 21 points in his return from a five-game absence, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday night for their first road victory of the season. James wasted no...
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro power Heat past Hawks
Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and Tyler Herro came up with his first career triple-double to help the Miami Heat extend their winning streak to three games with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The win ended a seven-game road losing streak for Miami, which won only...
Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is sixth in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game. The...
Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone knew when the schedule came out that his team was going to have to be successful again on the road if it was going to be contend in the Western Conference. So far, the Nuggets are living up to Malone's goal...
Three-star EDGE target Brenton Williams commits to the Auburn Tigers
Auburn keeps gaining commits, despite not having a head coach in place.
