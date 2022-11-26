Howland, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Howland.
The Mattanawcook Academy basketball team will have a game with Searsport District High School on November 26, 2022, 04:45:00.
The Mattanawcook Academy basketball team will have a game with Searsport District High School on November 26, 2022, 06:31:00.
The Schenck High School basketball team will have a game with Searsport District High School on November 26, 2022, 08:01:00.
The Schenck High School basketball team will have a game with Searsport District High School on November 26, 2022, 09:30:00.
The Woodland Junior-Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Penobscot Valley High School on November 26, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Woodland Junior-Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Penobscot Valley High School on November 26, 2022, 15:30:00.
