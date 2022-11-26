ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howland, ME

Howland, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Howland.

The Mattanawcook Academy basketball team will have a game with Searsport District High School on November 26, 2022, 04:45:00.

Mattanawcook Academy
Searsport District High School
November 26, 2022
04:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Mattanawcook Academy basketball team will have a game with Searsport District High School on November 26, 2022, 06:31:00.

Mattanawcook Academy
Searsport District High School
November 26, 2022
06:31:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Schenck High School basketball team will have a game with Searsport District High School on November 26, 2022, 08:01:00.

Schenck High School
Searsport District High School
November 26, 2022
08:01:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Schenck High School basketball team will have a game with Searsport District High School on November 26, 2022, 09:30:00.

Schenck High School
Searsport District High School
November 26, 2022
09:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Woodland Junior-Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Penobscot Valley High School on November 26, 2022, 14:00:00.

Woodland Junior-Senior High School
Penobscot Valley High School
November 26, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Woodland Junior-Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Penobscot Valley High School on November 26, 2022, 15:30:00.

Woodland Junior-Senior High School
Penobscot Valley High School
November 26, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

