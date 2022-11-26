ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastvale, CA

Eastvale, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Eastvale.

The Bishop Amat High School basketball team will have a game with Eleanor Roosevelt High School on November 26, 2022, 00:01:00.

Bishop Amat High School
Eleanor Roosevelt High School
November 26, 2022
00:01:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Bishop Amat High School basketball team will have a game with Eleanor Roosevelt High School on November 26, 2022, 15:30:00.

Bishop Amat High School
Eleanor Roosevelt High School
November 26, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

