Atlanta, GA

‘RHOA’ alum Porsha Williams marries Simon Guobadia in Nigerian ceremony

By Bernie Zilio
 2 days ago

Porsha Williams is a Mrs. again!

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum married Simon Guobadia in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on Friday, People reported .

Williams, who described the day as “a true fashion extravaganza,” had three outfit changes.

For the ceremony, she wore an over-the-top, deep red, princess-style wedding gown with feathers and gold embellishments by designer Lakimmy, along with an okuku, a headpiece with Benin coral beads.

It was the same dress the reality star, 41, accidentally showed over 2,000 of her Instagram followers while livestreaming earlier this month.

For the reception, she changed into two different gowns by designer Tabik: one in royal blue and one in gold.

The couple’s 250 guests — which included several Bravolebrities — wore traditional or formal Nigerian-inspired attire in purple and teal.

The ceremony was led by a spokesperson from each of their families, while traditional Benin singers and dancers performed. Guobadia, 57, is from Benin City in the Edo State of Nigeria.

Williams wore three different dresses, including the red gown she accidentally revealed on Instagram Live earlier this month.
For the reception, Williams said she wanted attendees to feel like they had “taken a flight and landed in Benin,” as the space was decorated with “beautiful colors of browns and rose golds and tans and creams.”

“The other thing I wanted was trees in the room,” she added. “I want[ed] it to feel like an inside/outside space, but luxurious.”

Williams and Guobadia also asked that their guests remain unplugged because they “want[ed] people to be in the moment.”

Though the “Pursuit of Porsha” author was “adamant” that the event honored the businessman’s roots, she made sure the food included southern staples like “fried lobster, steak and cornbread.”

According to People, the lovebirds will say “I do” in an American celebration on Saturday evening in front of 350 guests.

Fellow “RHOA” alums/stars Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Cynthia Bailey, Drew Sidora and Monyetta Shaw are expected to attend the church ceremony, followed by a ball and after-party.

T.I. and wife Tiny Harris are also on the guest list.

The “RHOA” alum “definitely” wants to “explore” having children with Guobadia.
“It’s our last marriage, OK? We belong together. That is it,” Williams, who was previously married to Kordell Stewart and engaged to Dennis McKinely, told the publication. “It’s a blessing to be able to find your person. It doesn’t happen often.”

Williams and McKinley share daughter Pilar Jhena (“PJ”), 3, while Guobadia has five kids — Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena — from previous marriages.

The “Porsha’s Family Matters” star noted that she’s “absolutely” open to expanding her family with her new husband.

The businessman has five kids from previous marriages, while Williams is mom to one daughter.
“I’ve always wanted to have four kids, so it’s a blessing that he has three younger ones that are at home a lot of the time, and then I have my Pilar,” she shared.

“But as far as me being able to experience having a child with him, I definitely want to explore that. I’m not sure how many that will include, but I definitely know it wouldn’t be more than two.”

The newlyweds got engaged in May 2021 after a month of dating. They met on Season 13 of “RHOA” when Guobadia was married to cast “friend” Falynn Pina.

