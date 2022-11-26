ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makawao, HI

Makawao, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Makawao.

The Kamehameha School - Kapalama basketball team will have a game with Seabury Hall High School on November 25, 2022, 20:00:00.

Kamehameha School - Kapalama
Seabury Hall High School
November 25, 2022
20:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Kailua High School basketball team will have a game with Seabury Hall High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.

Kailua High School
Seabury Hall High School
November 26, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

