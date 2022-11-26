Ventura, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Ventura.
The Newbury Park High School basketball team will have a game with Buena High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
Newbury Park High School
Buena High School
November 25, 2022
19:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Simi Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Buena High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
Simi Valley High School
Buena High School
November 26, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Carpinteria High School basketball team will have a game with St. Bonaventure High School on November 26, 2022, 15:30:00.
Carpinteria High School
St. Bonaventure High School
November 26, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
