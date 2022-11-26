Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Gates of the Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 02:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Gates of the Mountains; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains Snow and Blowing Snow Impacting Early Morning Travel An area of light snow continues early Monday morning over southern portions of Cascade County and Judith Basin County. North winds up to 20 mph will cause reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow. The greatest impacts to travel are occurring along Highway 87 between Great Falls and Lewistown. Snow fall rates are decreasing, and this area of snow is expected to dissipate before 10am.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Comments / 0