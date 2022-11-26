Effective: 2022-11-28 02:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Gates of the Mountains; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains Snow and Blowing Snow Impacting Early Morning Travel An area of light snow continues early Monday morning over southern portions of Cascade County and Judith Basin County. North winds up to 20 mph will cause reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow. The greatest impacts to travel are occurring along Highway 87 between Great Falls and Lewistown. Snow fall rates are decreasing, and this area of snow is expected to dissipate before 10am.

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO