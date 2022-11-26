Effective: 2022-11-28 02:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 07:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fergus County below 4500ft; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Band of Heavy Snow to impact the morning commute At 515AM, a band of moderate to heavy snow was located along a line from Choteau to Great Falls to Lewistown. This band of snow is slowly moving south. Locations in this snowfall band will see a quick 1-2 inches of snowfall, along with visibilities as low as 1/2 mile at times. Snowfall with this band should begin to taper off by mid-morning, but the snow will cause some impacts to the morning commute. Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, and ensure your headlights are on when visibility is reduced.

FERGUS COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO