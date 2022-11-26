Effective: 2022-11-28 02:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 07:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Band of Heavy Snow to impact the morning commute At 515AM, a band of moderate to heavy snow was located along a line from Choteau to Great Falls to Lewistown. This band of snow is slowly moving south. Locations in this snowfall band will see a quick 1-2 inches of snowfall, along with visibilities as low as 1/2 mile at times. Snowfall with this band should begin to taper off by mid-morning, but the snow will cause some impacts to the morning commute. Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, and ensure your headlights are on when visibility is reduced.

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO