Albany, NY

Watervliet community turns out for annual tree lighting

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Now that Santa has made his presence known, it’s time to light the trees throughout the Capital Region. Saturday night it was Watervliet’s turn. They've been doing it for two decades now, and organizers say this was the biggest turnout in years. An opportunity for folks to see a city at its best, and this year, an individual doing even more to prove that.
Parachuting Santa returns to Ballston Spa

This Ballston Spa Santa wasn’t traveling by sleigh today. This afternoon, Santa Claus and three of his elves parachuted from a plane to the Ellms’ Christmas Tree Farm. He was greeted by a crowd of children that rushed him as soon as he landed. The farm has been...
Saratoga Springs vigil honors victims of Club Q shooting in Colorado

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A vigil held Sunday night in Saratoga Springs for the victims of the Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride along with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Saratoga putting it on alongside public officials, and of course the community mourning those losses together in support. The LGBTQ plus community is hoping change will come sooner than later.
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart

The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
Missing: Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. Samantha Humphrey is a 14 year old female. She is 4’11, 95 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
Weekend Outlook: Rides With Santa, Parties and more

Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this cool weekend including small business celebrations, concerts, and Santa encounters. Santa will be riding the Tinseliner train this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to spread Christmas cheer. Boarding will be on Friday at 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m.; Saturday at 1, 3:30...
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
Capital Region shops local on Small Business Saturday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Many consumers have hit the stores and malls for a chance at some holiday steals and deals on new gifts for loved ones and today marked Small Business Saturday. According to the the U.S. Small Business Administration there are over 32 million independent businesses...
Chanukah Food Demonstration at Cohoes Holiday Market

COHOES – On Dec. 4, stop by Canal Square Park in Cohoes for a demonstration of a traditional Chaunukah meal by Elisheva Liberman. While shopping the Cohoes Holiday Market, you can learn how to make Moroccan Salmon and Challah, a meal often eaten by Liberman and her family on Chanukah.
