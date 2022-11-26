Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Related
WRGB
Santa and three elves skydive into Capital Region at Ellms Farm
CHARLETON, NY (WRGB) — As he always does, Santa made his grand entrance at the end of the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City on Thursday, but Saturday, he made possibly an even grander entrance in the Capital Region. Skydiving Santa and 3 of his elves descended upon...
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.
WATERVLIET, N.Y. — Longtime Watervliet residents Richard and Patricia Crinigan were remembered fondly at a special ceremony dedicating a bell memorial in their honor. The memorial, featuring an 1872 Meneely Bell manufactured in the city of Watervliet, was constructed over the summer at a park located on Third Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets.
WRGB
Watervliet community turns out for annual tree lighting
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Now that Santa has made his presence known, it’s time to light the trees throughout the Capital Region. Saturday night it was Watervliet’s turn. They've been doing it for two decades now, and organizers say this was the biggest turnout in years. An opportunity for folks to see a city at its best, and this year, an individual doing even more to prove that.
WNYT
Parachuting Santa returns to Ballston Spa
This Ballston Spa Santa wasn’t traveling by sleigh today. This afternoon, Santa Claus and three of his elves parachuted from a plane to the Ellms’ Christmas Tree Farm. He was greeted by a crowd of children that rushed him as soon as he landed. The farm has been...
WRGB
The Holiday Train rolls into the Capital Region, helping local food banks
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The holiday season is a time of giving. That's the inspiration behind the annual Holiday Train fundraising tradition. Hundreds of people weathered the storm as they showed up to see the festive train make its grand entrance in Saratoga Springs. The holiday train serves...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 25-27
The weekend is almost here! From plays to tree lightings to other holiday-themed events, there are quite a few things happening on November 25, 26, and 27.
WRGB
Saratoga Springs vigil honors victims of Club Q shooting in Colorado
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A vigil held Sunday night in Saratoga Springs for the victims of the Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride along with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Saratoga putting it on alongside public officials, and of course the community mourning those losses together in support. The LGBTQ plus community is hoping change will come sooner than later.
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3
If you love hot chocolate, an event in Albany is right up your alley. The third Downtown Albany Hot Chocolate Stroll will be held on Saturday, December 3. When you buy a ticket, you’ll get a passport that lets you try gourmet beverages from multiple locations.
iBerkshires.com
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
spectrumnews1.com
New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
WRGB
Missing: Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. Samantha Humphrey is a 14 year old female. She is 4’11, 95 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Rides With Santa, Parties and more
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this cool weekend including small business celebrations, concerts, and Santa encounters. Santa will be riding the Tinseliner train this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to spread Christmas cheer. Boarding will be on Friday at 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m.; Saturday at 1, 3:30...
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
WRGB
Capital Region shops local on Small Business Saturday
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Many consumers have hit the stores and malls for a chance at some holiday steals and deals on new gifts for loved ones and today marked Small Business Saturday. According to the the U.S. Small Business Administration there are over 32 million independent businesses...
PHOTOS: Pink sunrise seen across western Massachusetts
22News viewers sent in photos of the sunrise in western Massachusetts Sunday morning.
Schenectady Police looking for missing person
The Schenectady Police Department's Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
PHOTOS: Metropolitan Church serves community
The Metropolitan Church hosted a Thanksgiving basket gifting this year providing Thanksgiving dinner for the community. The church provided over 600 families with food for the giving holiday.
nippertown.com
Chanukah Food Demonstration at Cohoes Holiday Market
COHOES – On Dec. 4, stop by Canal Square Park in Cohoes for a demonstration of a traditional Chaunukah meal by Elisheva Liberman. While shopping the Cohoes Holiday Market, you can learn how to make Moroccan Salmon and Challah, a meal often eaten by Liberman and her family on Chanukah.
Comments / 0