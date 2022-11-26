Read full article on original website
Summit High School’s Ella Hagen has been named the 4A cross-country runner of the year by the Colorado High School Activities Association. The honor comes after Hagen — a sophomore — dominated throughout the course of the 2022 cross-country season and won the 4A cross-country state title last month.
This year’s Orlando area girls golf Player of the Year honor came down to a race between three sophomores who starred for state championship teams. In the end it came down to results in a pair of events. Mi Li of The First Academy won the Class 1A individual state title with 66 at Mission Inn, leading the Royals to the team title. Her birdies on 14 and 15 made the difference down the stretch. ...
Anika Wright Girls swimming and diving One of four seniors competing at state for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, Anika Wright contributed points for the Ponies in three events. Wright, a Northern Michigan University recruit, placed 11th in the 200 individual medley and added a 14th-place finish in the 500 freestyle. She also...
The Centralia girls basketball team found its groove last season, bouncing back from a winless campaign to make it back to the 2A district tournament. After the season, head coach Doug Ashmore stepped away from the program after seven years at the helm, with assistant Austin Danielson coming in to lead the way after a year on his staff.
