This year’s Orlando area girls golf Player of the Year honor came down to a race between three sophomores who starred for state championship teams. In the end it came down to results in a pair of events. Mi Li of The First Academy won the Class 1A individual state title with 66 at Mission Inn, leading the Royals to the team title. Her birdies on 14 and 15 made the difference down the stretch. ...

