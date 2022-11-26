Read full article on original website
Setting Up Mastodon Server, Using an Outside Service or on Our Own?
I'm still thinking about setting up a Mastodon account (in addition to, not instead of, our Twitter feed), but I'm hesitant about setting it up on an existing Mastodon server. Some of them have Terms of Service that I'd prefer not to sign on to: I don't personally think, for instance, that any of my posts involve "racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, or casteism," "incitement of violence or promotion of violent ideologies," "harassment, dogpiling or doxxing of other users"; but who knows what those terms mean these days? Will someone decide that expressing skepticism about certain forms of immigration "xenophobia," or questioning whether transgender athletes should compete on women's teams "transphobia"? Will someone conclude that arguing for broadening the scope of permissible armed self-defense (or of permissible conduct during war) is a "violent ideolog[y]"? Will someone label identifying the name of someone who would prefer to remain anonymous, something that news outlets often do in the right circumstances, "doxxing"? Plus given how many people view a vast range as "structural racism," does it follow that people who defend them (and perhaps fight the premise that racially disparate impacts are "racism") are therefore themselves engaged in "racism"?
Easy to Set Up a Mastodon Account to Mirror Your Twitter Account
I noted yesterday that we had set up a Mastodon account (@VolokhC@liberdon.com), but I also wanted to mention that it was pretty easy:. [1.] I found an "instance," which is to say a place that would host us, and which had moderation rules that we could deal with. For us, it was liberdon.com, "a Mastodon instance for libertarians, ancaps, anarchists, voluntaryists, agorists, etc to sound off without fear of reprisal from jack or zuck." I'm not a libertarian, but I'm somewhat libertarianish and generally libertarian-friendly, so I felt comfortable with using their services and thought they'd feel comfortable with hosting me.
Follow Us on Mastodon, @VolokhC@liberdon.com
We've set up an account on Mastodon (to supplement our Twitter account, not to replace it)—please follow us there, @VolokhC@liberdon.com. It should be set up (using moa.party) to automatically post all our Volokh Conspiracy posts; I've tested that using a link to a sandbox account of mine, but I suppose this post is the real test.
Mastodon.com Is Not the Home of the Mastodon Social Network
I inadvertently went there a few days ago instead of going to our Mastodon host, liberdon.com, and realized that the site is all about this:. Awesome, especially starting at about 1:25.
Mastodon or Mastodon't?
I have been Twitter sober now for nearly three years. I do not miss it at all. And I do not plan to join Mastodon, because if it survives (no guarantee), the site will suffer from the same flaws as Twitter. Social media is premised on a simple idea: Person...
Robots Don't Kill People (at Least Not Yet); People Use Robots to Kill People
San Francisco is considering authorizing its police department to sometimes use remote-controlled robots to kill: The robot might deliver a bombs or a grenade, or perhaps might even include a remote-controlled firearm (though I'm not sure which options would be available at the outset). This has been reported with headlines such as, "Robots would have license to kill" and "San Francisco police propose allowing robots to kill in 'rare and exceptional' circumstances."
Mastodon's Content-Moderation Growing Pains
Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, Mastodon, a decentralized microblogging platform, has seen millions of new users. I've written elsewhere about the architecture that make Mastodon unique—specifically, each Mastodon server (known as an "instance") can choose its own content moderation standards, blocking whatever content, users, or even other instances that it wants. This leads to what I've called "content moderation subsidiarity" and allows users to tailor their experience while still generally being able to follow and be followed by users on other instances.
