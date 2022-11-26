Read full article on original website
A Christmas scavenger hunt throughout Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As Thanksgiving rolls on out of here, and Christmas is merely a month away, maybe you’re looking to get into that holiday spirit. The best part of living near Syracuse is the tree-mendous amount of displays and activities you can find around Central New York around Christmas time.
Small business Saturday is a family affair at Walt’s HobbyTown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s always important to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and at Walt’s HobbyTown it’s a family affair that has been passed on for generations. “We have kids and our kids are coming in now,” Bruce Throne, owner of Walt’s HobbyTown said,...
Laker men’s hockey win streak ends at Skidmore
SARATOGA SPRINGS — All good things must come to an end. And the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s winning streak has ceased after seven games. The Lakers fell to Skidmore College Sunday 4-1 in the Thoroughbreds’ annual Thanksgiving Invitational.
Laker men's hockey advances to championship in Skidmore tourney
SARATOGA SPRINGS — It wasn’t the most typical start to a game for the Oswego State men’s hockey team on Saturday. The Lakers were called for a protocol violation before the game even began. Tommy Cahill was caught crossing the center line a few times during warmups, and the referees put Wilkes University on the power play to begin the first period.
Shirley Furnari
Shirley Furnari, 86, a resident of Oswego, passed away at the Morningstar Care Center on Nov. 23, 2022. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late George and Sarah (Mitchell) Haws and was a graduate of the Oswego City School District.
Lyle Cooper
Lyle Cooper, 70, of Oswego passed on Nov. 25, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Lyle was the son of the late Floyd E. Jr and Margaret (Germain) Cooper.
Muriel Adkins
Muriel Adkins, 75, of Fulton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her son’s home in Oswego, NY. Muriel was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Harrison and Lena (Procopio) VanDeWater. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Adkins retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after working for 30-plus years as an Administrative Assistant with the Quality Assurance Labs. Muriel’s first love was her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking Italian cookies she would share with them, and she also was their number one fan at all of their sports games and extracurricular activities. Muriel also enjoyed gardening. Through the years, she became very involved with the Caring and Sharing Breast Cancer Support Groups. Having fought cancer herself, Muriel would also give back to those enduring this disease by donating hats she lovingly made for the Pediatric Cancer Clinic. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 43 years, Arthur Adkins, in 2020. Muriel is survived by her 2 sons and daughters-in-law: Christopher and Nicole Adkins of Fulton, and Jeffrey and Meegan Adkins of Oswego; her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Steven Scout of Fulton; and her beloved grandchildren: Spencer, Nina, Moira, Lucy, Ella; and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her devoted and eccentric cat, Bella. The Funeral Service will begin with prayers at 9:30 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., and at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling Hours will be conducted 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St., Fulton. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made in Muriel’s honor to Susan G. Komen for the Cure: 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889; Dallas, TX 75380 or http:/www.komen.org.
Hundreds head to Clinton Square for annual Christmas tree lighting in Syracuse (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Clinton Square’s holiday makeover was complete Friday night after Syracuse’s annual Christmas tree lighting. Hundreds gathered for festive music, hot food and drinks, ice skating and to see the 42-foot artificial tree light up. Before flipping the candy cane switch, Mayor Ben Walsh brough...
Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday
Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
Theo Gagas Collis
Theo Gagas Collis, 99, passed away peacefully in her home. She was born in Carthage, NY. Her parents, Charles and Eriketa Gagas, moved to Oswego, NY, in the late 1920s. Theo, the oldest of five children, graduated from Oswego High School and went on to study voice at Syracuse University. After graduating from SU, she moved to New York City to further her operatic voice studies.
Black Friday toy sale at Cornerstone Community Church
Cornerstone Community Church worked with other organizations to provide new toys at discounted prices on Black Friday. Cornerstone Community Church in Utica holds annual Black Friday toy sale. The Cornerstone Community Church and The Oneida Square Project worked together to collect toys for a special Black Friday sale that provided...
Kimberly Rebbeor – November 23, 2022
Kimberly Rebbeor, 65, of Oswego, passed on November 23, 2022. Born in Bangor Maine, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Westfall) Rebbeor. Kimberly worked as a Nurse's Aide for OCO. Kim loved her family and her dogs Hobs and Libby. She is survived by her sons...
James B. Pryse
James B. Pryse, 77, of Oswego, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after a brief but courageous fight with lung cancer. Born in Kentucky and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Mary Catherine Mayes and Raymond Pryse. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and after leaving the military moved to Oswego where he married Mary E. Laird. He worked at Novelis for 52 years.
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Syracuse freshman Justin Taylor scores 25 points in loss to Bryant: ‘He’s a good shooter’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse coaches kept telling Justin Taylor to stay ready, that his chance would come. That chance arrived Saturday in an intense, bizarre game that cracked Taylor’s opportunity wide open.
Syracuse’s John Bol Ajak had no idea he would fill in for a sick Benny Williams: ‘I was ready to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak had no idea he would play at all on Saturday, much less play such a key role in the Syracuse’s loss to Bryant at the JMA Wireless Dome. Ajak, a 6-foot-10 redshirt junior, had appeared in just one of Syracuse’s first five games of the seasons. His only action had been 4 minutes in SU’s season-opening romp over Lehigh.
Black leaders in Syracuse angered and mystified by lawsuit that halts years of work on I-81
Syracuse, N.Y. – For more than 15 years, various Black leaders in Syracuse have pushed for the removal of a crumbling elevated highway that carries 100,000 cars a day past public housing and through poor neighborhoods on the South Side. By removing the eyesore and diverting most of the...
Gerald Buskey – November 23, 2022
Gerald "Red" Buskey, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 23rd. A longtime Oswego, New York, resident, Gerald built his life from the ground up while providing for his wife and children. Working at Alcan for 25 years, Gerald would be described as a hard worker and friendly coworker. He was able to have numerous adventures which he would later go on and tell his grandchildren about while gathered around the campfire.
$1,975,000 home in Skaneateles: See 157 home sales in Onondaga County
157 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 14 and Nov. 18. The most expensive home sold was a 7-bedroom; 4-full, 2-half-bath mansion in the Village of Skaneateles that sold for $1,975,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home, which sits on a 1.47-acre lot, last sold in 2021 for $1,850,000. (See photos of the home)
Officials: $2 million investment by county would increase Legends Fields’ appeal, tourism
OSWEGO — Oswego County plans to spend $2 million on improvements to its baseball and softball complex in the city of Oswego with the goal of increasing its appeal as a regional venue and boosting tourism dollars. The project at Legends Fields Complex, on Churchill Road, would see turf...
