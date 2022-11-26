Read full article on original website
Cicero-North Syracuse football stopped again in state Class AA semifinal
ENDICOTT – Just because it had happened before, and even though it was familiar, the pain the Cicero-North Syracuse football team felt last Saturday night at Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium remained deep and difficult to accept. For a fifth consecutive time, the Northstars found itself in the New...
Impact of Baldwinsville girls basketball tournament spans generations for one family
It’s been more than 25 years since Michelle Middleton-Polky played her senior season on Baldwinsville’s girls basketball team without her biggest supporter. Her father died from melanoma skin cancer in 1996, and nearly every year since Baldwinsville has hosted the Bill Middleton Tip-Off Tournament in his memory.
Laker men's hockey advances to championship in Skidmore tourney
SARATOGA SPRINGS — It wasn’t the most typical start to a game for the Oswego State men’s hockey team on Saturday. The Lakers were called for a protocol violation before the game even began. Tommy Cahill was caught crossing the center line a few times during warmups, and the referees put Wilkes University on the power play to begin the first period.
Syracuse advances to Elite 8 for the first time since 2015
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse advances to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2015, as a late goal from Giona Leibold pushed the Orange past Cornell 1-0 in the NCAA Championship Third Round. Syracuse will host Vermont in the NCAA Championship Quarterfinal next weekend.
Third time's a charm: Mahar gets first win at the Dome (Photos included)
Cortland native Eamonn Mahar and the Bryant University men’s basketball team (5-1) stunned the Syracuse Orange (3-3) with a 73-72 victory on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Senior Sherif Gross-Bullock dropped in the game-winning bucket with 0.8 seconds in regulation to help the Bulldogs edge the Orange. “(This...
Laker men’s hockey win streak ends at Skidmore
SARATOGA SPRINGS — All good things must come to an end. And the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s winning streak has ceased after seven games. The Lakers fell to Skidmore College Sunday 4-1 in the Thoroughbreds’ annual Thanksgiving Invitational.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Bryant
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-72 loss to Bryant on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Bryant_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. In a chippy game...
Syracuse’s John Bol Ajak had no idea he would fill in for a sick Benny Williams: ‘I was ready to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak had no idea he would play at all on Saturday, much less play such a key role in the Syracuse’s loss to Bryant at the JMA Wireless Dome. Ajak, a 6-foot-10 redshirt junior, had appeared in just one of Syracuse’s first five games of the seasons. His only action had been 4 minutes in SU’s season-opening romp over Lehigh.
Syracuse’s crazy loss to Bryant at the buzzer: A melee and a freshman bright spot (quick hits)
Syracuse met Bryant in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. And with 7:25 left in the first half, a basketball game turned into a melee.
Syracuse Recruiting Falls Short of ACC Standard
When Syracuse football takes the field today, it will be for the final time this regular season. A slew of injuries to starters have made it an unexpectedly tough run to the finish line. Just like every season, Dino Babers and the Orange have a new slew of recruits coming to the 315 for next season, but compared to the rest of the ACC, that might not be much comfort.
VIDEO: Syracuse and Bryant Fight
During the college basketball game between Bryant and Syracuse, a scuffle broke out after a Syracuse and a Bryant player slapped each other. Since many players and coaches got up from the bench, there were many ejections. Sherif Gross-Bullock's runner with 0.8 seconds left bounced off the rim three times...
Lyle Cooper
Lyle Cooper, 70, of Oswego passed on Nov. 25, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Lyle was the son of the late Floyd E. Jr and Margaret (Germain) Cooper.
James B. Pryse
James B. Pryse, 77, of Oswego, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after a brief but courageous fight with lung cancer. Born in Kentucky and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Mary Catherine Mayes and Raymond Pryse. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and after leaving the military moved to Oswego where he married Mary E. Laird. He worked at Novelis for 52 years.
Theo Gagas Collis
Theo Gagas Collis, 99, passed away peacefully in her home. She was born in Carthage, NY. Her parents, Charles and Eriketa Gagas, moved to Oswego, NY, in the late 1920s. Theo, the oldest of five children, graduated from Oswego High School and went on to study voice at Syracuse University. After graduating from SU, she moved to New York City to further her operatic voice studies.
In a chippy game with players and coaches ejected, Bryant wins it in the last second (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Bryant Bulldogs at 4 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will stream on ACC Network Extra. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Bryant to see the latest...
Muriel Adkins
Muriel Adkins, 75, of Fulton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her son’s home in Oswego, NY. Muriel was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Harrison and Lena (Procopio) VanDeWater. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Adkins retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after working for 30-plus years as an Administrative Assistant with the Quality Assurance Labs. Muriel’s first love was her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking Italian cookies she would share with them, and she also was their number one fan at all of their sports games and extracurricular activities. Muriel also enjoyed gardening. Through the years, she became very involved with the Caring and Sharing Breast Cancer Support Groups. Having fought cancer herself, Muriel would also give back to those enduring this disease by donating hats she lovingly made for the Pediatric Cancer Clinic. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 43 years, Arthur Adkins, in 2020. Muriel is survived by her 2 sons and daughters-in-law: Christopher and Nicole Adkins of Fulton, and Jeffrey and Meegan Adkins of Oswego; her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Steven Scout of Fulton; and her beloved grandchildren: Spencer, Nina, Moira, Lucy, Ella; and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her devoted and eccentric cat, Bella. The Funeral Service will begin with prayers at 9:30 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., and at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling Hours will be conducted 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St., Fulton. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made in Muriel’s honor to Susan G. Komen for the Cure: 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889; Dallas, TX 75380 or http:/www.komen.org.
Syracuse offensive lineman Enrique Cruz ejected from Boston College game after throwing multiple punches
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Syracuse football will be down an offensive lineman as it attempts to mount a comeback against Boston College. Redshirt freshman Enrique Cruz was ejected late in the second quarter after punching BC right edge Donovan Ezeiruaku several times in the back of his helmet. Cruz...
Shirley Furnari
Shirley Furnari, 86, a resident of Oswego, passed away at the Morningstar Care Center on Nov. 23, 2022. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late George and Sarah (Mitchell) Haws and was a graduate of the Oswego City School District.
Small business Saturday is a family affair at Walt’s HobbyTown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s always important to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and at Walt’s HobbyTown it’s a family affair that has been passed on for generations. “We have kids and our kids are coming in now,” Bruce Throne, owner of Walt’s HobbyTown said,...
Syracuse vs. Bryant: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Even with ‘Cuse playing a decent Bryant team, the Draftkings Line favors the Orange by 8.5. TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 1-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 1, Syracuse.
