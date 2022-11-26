ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

Wintry weather could hit mid-valley

The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
CORVALLIS, OR
Idaho State Journal

WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Second weekend storm forecast to hit East Idaho today through Tuesday morning

The second of two weeekend winter storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings to alert the public about the several inches of snow and 40 mph winds that are forecast to hit much of East Idaho late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. The hardest hit area is forecast to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit, where up to...
IDAHO STATE
Channel 6000

Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

Upcoming storm will dump snow on the mountains, rain elsewhere

PORTLAND, Ore. — An incoming weather system is expected to dump significant snow on the Cascade mountains in the coming days, while Portland and the rest of the Willamette Valley are most likely in for a soggy Thanksgiving weekend — although the odds of snow will improve as things get colder next week.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Oregon faces snow plow driver shortage heading into winter

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). The agency has 132 vacancies across the state for maintenance positions including snow plow drivers, salt truck drivers and de-icers. About 40 of those vacancies are in eastern Oregon where there's a greater need for drivers, according to ODOT.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow

Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Road repairs may be coming to a small Oregon town near you

The small town of Lakeview in southeast Oregon has a timber mill and a prison. But according to city spokeswoman Dawn Lepori, potholes make getting to either hazardous. “Some of the holes are so big that even if you hit them at slow speed, it still really wears and tears on your vehicle,” she said. ”So we really need to get them fixed.”
OREGON TOWNSHIP, MI
KGW

Many American drivers fail to properly use turn signals, study shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — Blinkers, or turn signals, alert other drivers and pedestrians of your intentions, giving them the chance to react. Drivers are required to use them anytime they leave the lane they're in. The problem? Many drivers don't use them. In one of the only known comprehensive studies...
OREGON STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
FOREST GROVE, OR
Channel 6000

Parking is free at all Oregon state parks on ‘Green Friday’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For anyone hoping to avoid the Black Friday shopping crowds and instead head outside the day after Thanksgiving, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at state parks. While Oregon state parks are already free to enter, many lots often charge a...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

Six Great Burger Places in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Discover Oregon Smallest Lighthouse, Located at the End of Sauvie Island

Smallest Lighthouse: Take Reeder Road to its end on Sauvie Island, and from there you can stroll the three miles of the Warrior Point Trail through the woods and out into the beach. Located in that general area is Warrior Rock Lighthouse, Oregon’s tiniest and most secluded lighthouse. Discover...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Timber Harvesting Economics Are Described in a New Oregon Report

Timber Harvesting: Timber Harvesting is an important source of income. Northwest Oregon saw another year of declining timber harvests in 2019. The 2019 harvest was 11% lower than in 2018, and 15% lower than in 2017. Overall, 2019’s crop was around 9% smaller than the preceding decade’s average. In 2019, there were roughly 20 fewer people employed in the timber business than there were at the same time a decade ago.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon RSV hospitalizations leave state, hospitals and parents juggling uncertainty and fear

Amid the worst RSV season on record, Oregon pediatric hospitals are already stretching staff thin to care for all young patients who need specialized care. But health officials believe the situation is going to get worse in coming weeks, and it’s unclear what the state and hospitals will do if the influx of respiratory syncytial virus cases reaches a tipping point.
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Police searching for person who threw full beer bottle at trooper's car on Thanksgiving Day

On November 24, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., an Idaho State Police Trooper was conducting a DUI investigation westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 52 in Ada County on the right shoulder of the roadway. The Trooper had a suspect in custody in the rear seat of his patrol vehicle. An individual in a dark colored passenger car, possibly with a soft top, threw a full beer bottle at the Trooper's vehicle. ...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange

By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
PRINEVILLE, OR

