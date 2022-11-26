Read full article on original website
Heavy snow, wind make travel on Cascade passes hazardous through Monday
People who travel over Cascade mountain passes Sunday and Monday will face heavy snowfall and high winds that could create near zero visibility conditions, the National Weather Service is warning. Snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour in the mountain passes Sunday evening and...
Lebanon-Express
Wintry weather could hit mid-valley
The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Second weekend storm forecast to hit East Idaho today through Tuesday morning
The second of two weeekend winter storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings to alert the public about the several inches of snow and 40 mph winds that are forecast to hit much of East Idaho late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. The hardest hit area is forecast to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit, where up to...
Channel 6000
Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
Upcoming storm will dump snow on the mountains, rain elsewhere
PORTLAND, Ore. — An incoming weather system is expected to dump significant snow on the Cascade mountains in the coming days, while Portland and the rest of the Willamette Valley are most likely in for a soggy Thanksgiving weekend — although the odds of snow will improve as things get colder next week.
Oregon faces snow plow driver shortage heading into winter
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). The agency has 132 vacancies across the state for maintenance positions including snow plow drivers, salt truck drivers and de-icers. About 40 of those vacancies are in eastern Oregon where there's a greater need for drivers, according to ODOT.
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
opb.org
Road repairs may be coming to a small Oregon town near you
The small town of Lakeview in southeast Oregon has a timber mill and a prison. But according to city spokeswoman Dawn Lepori, potholes make getting to either hazardous. “Some of the holes are so big that even if you hit them at slow speed, it still really wears and tears on your vehicle,” she said. ”So we really need to get them fixed.”
KGW
Many American drivers fail to properly use turn signals, study shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — Blinkers, or turn signals, alert other drivers and pedestrians of your intentions, giving them the chance to react. Drivers are required to use them anytime they leave the lane they're in. The problem? Many drivers don't use them. In one of the only known comprehensive studies...
KGW
Oregonians have a choice after Thanksgiving: Black Friday or Green Friday
One is a consumer blitz of sales and shopping, while the other is a nudge toward enjoying Oregon’s great outdoors. Both can help work off a turkey dinner.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest
FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
Channel 6000
Parking is free at all Oregon state parks on ‘Green Friday’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For anyone hoping to avoid the Black Friday shopping crowds and instead head outside the day after Thanksgiving, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at state parks. While Oregon state parks are already free to enter, many lots often charge a...
Six Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
focushillsboro.com
Discover Oregon Smallest Lighthouse, Located at the End of Sauvie Island
Smallest Lighthouse: Take Reeder Road to its end on Sauvie Island, and from there you can stroll the three miles of the Warrior Point Trail through the woods and out into the beach. Located in that general area is Warrior Rock Lighthouse, Oregon’s tiniest and most secluded lighthouse. Discover...
focushillsboro.com
Timber Harvesting Economics Are Described in a New Oregon Report
Timber Harvesting: Timber Harvesting is an important source of income. Northwest Oregon saw another year of declining timber harvests in 2019. The 2019 harvest was 11% lower than in 2018, and 15% lower than in 2017. Overall, 2019’s crop was around 9% smaller than the preceding decade’s average. In 2019, there were roughly 20 fewer people employed in the timber business than there were at the same time a decade ago.
Oregon RSV hospitalizations leave state, hospitals and parents juggling uncertainty and fear
Amid the worst RSV season on record, Oregon pediatric hospitals are already stretching staff thin to care for all young patients who need specialized care. But health officials believe the situation is going to get worse in coming weeks, and it’s unclear what the state and hospitals will do if the influx of respiratory syncytial virus cases reaches a tipping point.
Idaho State Police searching for person who threw full beer bottle at trooper's car on Thanksgiving Day
On November 24, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., an Idaho State Police Trooper was conducting a DUI investigation westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 52 in Ada County on the right shoulder of the roadway. The Trooper had a suspect in custody in the rear seat of his patrol vehicle. An individual in a dark colored passenger car, possibly with a soft top, threw a full beer bottle at the Trooper's vehicle. ...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange
By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
