ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday

Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday

The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
STANFORD, CA
FOX2Now

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones questioned over 1957 photo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones faced questions over a 65-year-old photo that captured him during the civil rights movement outside a high school. Jones, an Arkansas native, was pictured in a group of white students appearing to block a group of Black students into...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day

Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow

An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Matt Rhule Names 2 Reasons He Took Nebraska Job

Shortly after Nebraska announced that Matt Rhule will become its new head coach, he appeared on ESPN's "College GameDay" to discuss the next chapter of his career. ESPN's Rece Davis asked Rhule what led to him accepting the Nebraska job. Not only does Rhule miss coaching football, he has a...
LINCOLN, NE
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Colorado News

After three wildly successful seasons as head coach as Jackson State, Deion Sanders is finally getting lucrative offers to be a Power Five head coach. On Saturday, FOX Sports reported that Sanders has been offered the vacant head coaching job at Colorado. The Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell five games into his third season at the helm following an 0-5 start to the campaign.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Field Photo

The field at FirstEnergy Stadium isn't looking sharp on Sunday morning. There are streaks on the field after a fan broke into the stadium last Monday night and drove a silver Ford F-150 truck around the field. Burglary, theft, and vandalism are listed in the police report, per WTRF.com. The...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy