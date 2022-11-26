Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday
Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
Erin Andrews Has 2-Word Description Of Patrick Mahomes
Erin Andrews was on the call for Sunday's game between the Chiefs and the Rams. Kansas City topped Los Angeles, though Patrick Mahomes didn't have his best game. He was brutally honest with Andrews following the game. "We didn't execute at a high level in the red zone, I threw...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday
The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones questioned over 1957 photo
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones faced questions over a 65-year-old photo that captured him during the civil rights movement outside a high school. Jones, an Arkansas native, was pictured in a group of white students appearing to block a group of Black students into...
2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day
Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
Jordan Love replaces Aaron Rodgers at QB vs. Eagles
An oblique injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened the door for Jordan Love to get on the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Love took over with the Packers down 37-23 and around 10 minutes to go in...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady reacts to crushing OT loss vs. Browns
Despite coming out of a bye week after back-to-back wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reacted to yet another disappointing loss to a team with one...
Jemele Hill Outs Jerry Jones in Controversial Photo Making Rounds Online
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill is making her opinion known after an old photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has surfaced. In the image, Jones is seen among a White mob trying to prevent Black students from integrating into an Arkansas high school. The Washington Post broke the story.
NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow
An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
Matt Rhule Names 2 Reasons He Took Nebraska Job
Shortly after Nebraska announced that Matt Rhule will become its new head coach, he appeared on ESPN's "College GameDay" to discuss the next chapter of his career. ESPN's Rece Davis asked Rhule what led to him accepting the Nebraska job. Not only does Rhule miss coaching football, he has a...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers 13-0 win over Saints, reacts to David Shaw’s resignation at Stanford
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gives his observations of a gritty performance from his offense, the superb shutout performance of his defense in Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, as well as seeing head coach David Shaw stepdown at Stanford after 12 seasons with his former college program.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Colorado News
After three wildly successful seasons as head coach as Jackson State, Deion Sanders is finally getting lucrative offers to be a Power Five head coach. On Saturday, FOX Sports reported that Sanders has been offered the vacant head coaching job at Colorado. The Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell five games into his third season at the helm following an 0-5 start to the campaign.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Field Photo
The field at FirstEnergy Stadium isn't looking sharp on Sunday morning. There are streaks on the field after a fan broke into the stadium last Monday night and drove a silver Ford F-150 truck around the field. Burglary, theft, and vandalism are listed in the police report, per WTRF.com. The...
Brian Burns Mocks Russell Wilson During Panthers Win Over Broncos
Brian Burns made fun of Russell Wilson during the Panthers beatdown of the Broncos.
Broncos DL Mike Purcell had a fiery message for Russell Wilson during another ugly game for Denver's offense
When we look back upon the Denver Broncos’ 2022 campaign, almost all of the attention and focus will center around the disappointment of Russell Wilson’s offense. After all, through 11 games, the aging quarterback is on an approximate pace to finish with fewer touchdown passes than restrooms in his Denver area mansion.
