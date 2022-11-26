ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

Santee, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Santee.

The Escondido Charter High School basketball team will have a game with Santana High School on November 25, 2022, 18:45:00.

Escondido Charter High School
Santana High School
November 25, 2022
18:45:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley basketball team will have a game with Santana High School on November 26, 2022, 08:15:00.

Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley
Santana High School
November 26, 2022
08:15:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma’s bid for Division III high school football crown falls short in loss to University City

The 33-28 defeat ends the Pointers’ season with a 10-3 record. Samuel Cooper put his team on his back, carrying University City High School to its first CIF San Diego Section football championship as the top-seeded Centurions held off No. 2 seed Point Loma, 33-28, in the Division III title game Nov. 25 at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell

Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
IMPERIAL, CA
UCSD Guardian

The New Neighbor Next Door

The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
SAN DIEGO, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Winds up to 80 mph threaten vehicles headed east

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after Thanksgiving proved a dangerous morning to drive home in eastern parts of San Diego. Winds of up to 80 mph gusts pushed drivers out of their lanes on routes just outside of Alpine. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live to showcase the intensity...
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

El Cajon: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In El Cajon, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In El Cajon, California. Located just 17 miles east of downtown San Diego, El Cajon is an interesting city that offers a wide variety of recreational activities. It is also home to a variety of cultural landmarks and beautiful scenery. El Cajon is home to...
EL CAJON, CA
northcoastcurrent.com

Oceanside student-athletes shop with city police officers

Oceanside Unified School District student-athletes got to shop with city police officers Tuesday, Nov. 22, as part of a joint effort between the Oceanside Police Department and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Students were nominated by their respective schools to share breakfast, games, and a morning of shopping from 8 to...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego police respond to shooting at Southcrest Recreation Center park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Southcrest Recreation Center park Saturday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. as the victim, a 29-year-old man, entered the park at Alpha Street to go home. SDPD says this is when the suspect approached the victim and shot him one time in the leg.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy