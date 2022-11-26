Santee, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Santee.
The Escondido Charter High School basketball team will have a game with Santana High School on November 25, 2022, 18:45:00.
Escondido Charter High School
Santana High School
November 25, 2022
18:45:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley basketball team will have a game with Santana High School on November 26, 2022, 08:15:00.
Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley
Santana High School
November 26, 2022
08:15:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
Comments / 0